Turkey welcomes tourists again, hopes to recoup its losses





ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) – At the Ananas Hotel on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, rooms were cleaned, pool filled, and lounge chairs moved away, as staff prepared to welcome Russian tourists again after close 20-month pandemic-induced closure.

Hotels in Turkey’s popular Antalya region are set to reopen after Moscow announced the lifting of restrictions on flights to Turkey. Tourism officials hope their sector – a key part of Turkey’s economy – can now recoup some of its losses.

“We have been closed for about 20 months. We were very pleased with the lifting of flight restrictions by Russia, ”said Murat Ozbalat, general manager of the Ananas hotel in the resort town of Alanya. Russians make up around 80% of his guests, he said. “The further phasing out of restrictions from Europe gives us hope for the remainder of the 2021 season.” While many Turkish businesses have suffered during the pandemic, tourism has been crushed: in 2019, it attracted $ 34.5 billion and nearly 52 million visitors. In 2020, visitors fell 69% and revenues fell to around $ 12 billion, according to the Tourism Ministry. “We are talking about a (…) sector which has been inactive for a year,” said Hamit Kuk of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies. “There is a loss of over $ 20 billion.

Turkey depends on income from tourism for its foreign currency needs, at a time when it is hit by double-digit inflation and a declining currency, exacerbated by the pandemic. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said this year’s season is crucial. “We will ensure that tourism professionals can use at least the second half of the 2021 season,” he said on Saturday, inaugurating a hotel in Antalya. “We aim to get a much bigger slice of the tourism pie” as well as to recoup the losses. German Renata Malzahn, on vacation in the resort town of Side, known for its ancient ruins overlooking the beach, said she was well aware that Turkey needed visitors. “I think the easing of travel restrictions in Turkey was long overdue,” she said after receiving a traditional scrub and bath in her hotel’s Turkish hammam. “If you relax the (travel) restrictions on other countries… you shouldn’t rule out Turkey, because people here also urgently need visitors like us, otherwise the country will collapse. “ A spring peak of COVID-19 in Turkey, when daily infections hit a record 63,000, prompted travel warnings. The UK and France put Turkey on their red lists demanding that returning tourists be quarantined, and Russia suspended flights in April. Fears of another missed season prompted the government to exclude tourists from what they called a “complete lockdown” for Turks. Tourism workers were given priority in vaccinations and the Tourism Ministry shared a promotional video of staff wearing masks that read “Enjoy, I’m vaccinated”. The video was taken down after a public outcry on social media, with some people claiming it portrayed Turks as subservient to foreign visitors. With daily infections reduced to an average of 5,645 over 7 days, some countries have reassessed their travel warnings this month. France and Germany removed Turkey from the high-risk list and Russia resumed flights on Tuesday – with Turkish TV channels providing live coverage of the first Russian landing. The industry is hoping Britain, Turkey’s third-largest tourist market, will also remove the country from its red list. Turkish Civil Aviation updated its requirements on June 21, saying that a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival would be required for travelers who have not been fully vaccinated or who cannot prove their recovery from COVID-19. Jens Brauer, another German tourist, said he felt safe in Turkey. “They do a lot (in terms of security measures) in the hotel, including keeping safe distances, wearing masks,” he said. But Turkey’s push for foreign tourists could pose risks for locals. Although hospitalizations and deaths have declined and vaccinations have gained momentum, only 17% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Tourists from countries where a more contagious variant is spreading could affect Turkey. In Russia, daily infections have skyrocketed and the number of vaccinations is low. __ Zeynep Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Robert Badendieck in Istanbul and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, contributed.

