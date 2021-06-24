5,757 RT in Central Java, Covid-19 Red Zone, Ganjar: Just Lockdown





SEMARANG, KOMPAS.com – Governor of Central Java reward Pranowo called on all regional leaders to be consistent in implementing Restrictions on Micro-Scale Community Activities (PPKMs) in their respective regions. Ganjar even encourages all areas at RT level that are in the red zone to be performed immediately langsung confinement. This is done to suppress the rate of transmission of Covid-19 which is increasing exponentially. “What needs to be done is how it is implemented, so I tell my friends that if the PPKM mic wants to be done consistently, now if there is a red area in the RT, then from epidemiological data he supports it, immediately confinement That’s it, “Ganjar said when he met at his official home on Wednesday (6/23/2021) evening. Also Read: Emergency, Ganjar Asks Central Java Hospitals To Correct Oxygen Supply SOPs According to Ganjar, when confinement If the RT level with the red zone category is performed, handling of Covid-19 will be easier to control as it is related to health and access to food. “In each RT there are cases inconfinement, then there will be confinement everywhere, the level is micro, and it is very easy to control because it is about access to health, access to food. If something happens, communication will be easier, ”he explained. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Ganjar said that in Central Java alone there were 5,757 RTs in the red zone category. However, so far his party has not received a report regarding the number of RTs that have been installed.confinement. “There are 5,757 RT red zones. Then this red zone is commanded confinement. There has been no report ofconfinement direct or not. The order asks confinement,” he insisted. Also Read: Many Covid-19 Patients Recover, Sidodowo Lamongan Village Lockdown Begins To Open Ganjar also called for the Jogo Tonggo movement to be encouraged during the implementation confinement at RT level. The mutual neighbor cooperation program can also ask the government for help if it is not successful. “There is a very active Jogo Tonggo, they are making a move in their generation. If they cannot help, the Regency is there too. We are also there to help. Easy food, the important thing is control sanitary verification every day, ”he said.

