Unease in sections of BJP-RSS over multi-stakeholder meeting in Kashmir | Latest India News

There is unease in sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological source, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), over the Jammu and Kashmir talks taking place under the shadow of the regional parties sticking to their demand to restore Article 370 Constitutions, people familiar with the matter said.

The parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for talks in Delhi. This is the first such meeting since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood and semi-autonomous status.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the timing of the meeting raised eyebrows for the party and the Sangh. The person added that it is felt that the government after opting for a tough Kashmir policy appears to have descended from its position of not engaging with parties if they demand the reinstatement of Section 370. The article gave the old state special status and article 35 (A) defined domicile rules.

On August 5, 2019, the former state was divided into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without a legislature. Sections 370 and 35 (A) were read after Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill.

The repeal of section 370 was a long-standing demand of the Sangh and the BJP. There is a segment of the people who think that by inviting the PDP and other parties who have a hard vision on issues such as the reimposition of Article 370 and engagement with Pakistan, the government is following the policies of the (former) Congressional government, one official party said.

The splitting of the state into two Union territories and the repeal of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) are at the top of the list of achievements of the Modi government.

Regional parties criticized the decision and unambiguously called for the restoration of the status quo ante.

In an interview with HT, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said Article 370, which gave the state special status, was unconstitutionally repealed. It was a bridge that linked us emotionally to the rest of India. We will not settle for less. We want section 370 to be reinstated. We fight within the framework of the Indian Constitution, of which 370 were a part. She added that restoring the state will not be enough. We will not be satisfied with anything other than reinstating section 370.

The decision to invite the PDP, which was an ally of the BJP before the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir fell on June 18, 2018, and its declared position of pushing India to hold talks with Pakistan and Particularly dismayed was the reimposition of section 370, said a second official.

After August 5 (2019) there was an indication that there would be a change in the Union Territories policy. The new political formations and formations would obtain a space occupied by the regional satraps. But the decision to invite PDP has raised a question about their future. A large number of workers, who left the PDP and the NC to join new formations such as the Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party and the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference, in the hope of a new political start, could return to their country. old base and therefore derail the process of a new political realignment, the second person said.

Of course, the two new parties will also be part of the multi-party talks.

Anil Gupta, a spokesperson for the BJP in Jammu, said the talks are taking place with mandated political parties. The new parties are present along with the older ones. The criterion (for the invitations) … was some sort of mandate in the elections of the DDC (District Development Council) (held last year) and former chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, did t -he declares.

After August 2019, when the leaders of the traditional parties were incarcerated, new political parties such as the Apni Party and the Workers’ Party of Jammu and Kashmir were launched in the old state. While there was skepticism that the foundations for these new parties had been laid in Delhi, their leaders said the new entities would fill the political void.

The meeting also sends a mixed message, the first official said. The government and the party have claimed that the parties have lost their relevance and cases of corruption against them have exposed them. Now these parties are back at the table.

Another grievance is the lack of voice from the Jammu region and the lack of representation from the Kashmiri Pandit community. Ajay Chrungoo, chairman of Panun Kashmir, which seeks a separate homeland for the pundits, said: “We don’t know why these parties were invited. But we have no invitation to join us.

On Monday, the Panthers Party, Dogra Front and PoJK Refugees Front staged protests in Jammu against what they claimed to be the neglect of the Jammu region.

Gupta said it is wrong to say that communities are being left behind. … all of these political parties represent all communities, including the Dogras and Pandits of Kashmir, Gupta said.