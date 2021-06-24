Prime Minister Imran Khan encourages Microsoft to expand its presence in Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke by phone with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday.

The two exchanged views on the country’s ongoing polio eradication campaign as well as Pakistan’s response to public health challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the work of the foundation for the socio-economic recovery of the most disadvantaged people in the world, in particular for the promotion of universal access to health services and the fight against infectious diseases.

He expressed his gratitude, in particular, for its partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated that polio eradication remains a key national priority for the government and that serious efforts continue to further scale up the anti-polio campaign across the country despite the challenges imposed by the COVID crisis. 19 to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

Recalling that a special polio eradication campaign was launched in the country at the beginning of the month (7-11 June), during which vaccine drops were administered to more than 33 million children under five-year-old, he expressed satisfaction at the substantial progress made in poliovirus transmission in the country.

He hopes polio will soon be eradicated with the support of all partners.

Bill Gates expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership for this national cause. While the progress is encouraging, keeping up the pressure will be the key to ending the transmission for good, he added.

In addition, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to overcome the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

While alluding to Pakistan’s potential in the information technology (IT) sector and the government’s business-friendly IT policy, he encouraged Microsoft to further expand its presence in Pakistan.

Today’s phone call follows a visit by a delegation from the Polio Oversight Board (POB) of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPI) to Pakistan in early June, when the Prime Minister Imran Khan met with POB leaders and convened the National Polio Eradication Task Force.

