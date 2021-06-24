Donald Trump would have hoped COVID-19 would eliminate John Bolton





A new book claims former President Donald Trump once said he hoped the coronavirus would take out John Bolton, his former national security adviser.

Trump had been trying to joke about the virus for months, sometimes even mocking people who had fallen ill, according to Washington Posts Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Palettas Nightmare Scenario which were obtained and released by Axios on Wednesday.

Months before being hospitalized with COVID-19 himself, Trump reportedly waved his hands in front of his face, as if jokingly pushing away any flying viral particles after then-National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said stifled a cough at a meeting.

Trump then reportedly sketched a smile, said he was joking because Kudlow would never get COVID and beat him with his optimism.

John Bolton, Trump reportedly continued. Hopefully COVID takes John out.

Trump was serious with his comment, according to sources Abutaleb and Palettas for the book.

Bolton served in the Trump administration for 17 months. Relations deteriorated with the publication of Boltons’ memoirs, in which he alleged the ex-president’s wrongdoing. The Justice Department sought to block the release of the book.

Asked by Axios about the joke reported by Trump, Bolton replied: Cheated on me, I thought he was counting on his lawyers.

Bolton is now one of the former president’s most ardent critics.

However, he himself faced backlash for not speaking out against Trump during his time in the White House and for not cooperating with House Democrats over Trump’s first impeachment, about the Ukrainian scandal.

