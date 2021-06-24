Green List: Boris Johnson in critical talks – Holidays are on the brink as huge announcement slated | Politics | New





Later today, Grant Shapps will unveil any changes to the UK traffic light system. Britons, many of whom have not traveled abroad since the pandemic began last March, are desperate for more places to be added to the green list and without quarantine.

Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands have all been given the green light for what would be a major boost to the UK’s beleaguered aviation and tourism sectors. Meanwhile, there are fears that Israel, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, may be moved to the Amber List due to an increase in cases of the Delta variant. All of the changes announced today will take effect from 4 a.m. next Wednesday. Currently, there are only 11 green destinations, effectively shutting down the travel industry despite the easing of lockdown restrictions in England in recent months. READ MORE: Countries that could go green, amber and red this week

In the last review, no new locations were added to the green list, with the only major change being the introduction of quarantine for those returning from Portugal. Ministers are also looking at the data to determine whether the quarantine for those returning from Amber List countries should be lifted from July 19 for those who have been double bitten. Currently, Britons returning from Amber List areas must self-isolate for 10 days and must undergo at least three PCR tests: one before traveling, then two more in isolation. If approved, the new plans would see those who return undertake daily lateral flow tests to keep them going. The move would open up important tourist destinations around the world for travel, potentially saving summer vacations for thousands of British families. So far, more than 60% of UK adults have received two Covid injections, with No10 targeting giving a top-up dose to two-thirds of adults by July 19. READ MORE: Loss of tourism set to cost UK ‘£ 639million a day’ in July

“We need to track the data, and that’s what we’ll be doing in meetings over the next few days.” However, as the government seeks to open as many destinations as possible for the British, there are fears that the EU may quickly ban entry from the UK. Germany’s Angela Merkel admitted yesterday that she was pushing for a bloc-wide ban on the British. It has already imposed a quarantine on those arriving in Germany from the United Kingdom and wants other Member States to follow suit.

She said: “In our country, if you come from Britain you have to go into quarantine and that is not the case in all European countries, and that is what I would like to see.” The infection rate in the UK is much higher than on the mainland. While the number of cases per million in the UK has risen to 150 and continues to rise, in Germany it has fallen to around 10 and in France to around 30. Regardless of any government decision on quarantine for return from the EU, a bloc-wide isolation requirement for Britons would mean the holidays would still be out of the question for many.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos