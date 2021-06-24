Politics
Prime Minister Modi to hold talks with Kashmiri leadership since the end of autonomy
Srinagar: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet face-to-face with key political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first such meeting since his government revoked the region’s autonomy in 2019, has thousands of people and imposed confinement.
India said the division of its only Muslim-majority state into two federally administered territories in August 2019 was necessary to spur development in the Himalayan region, where an armed insurgency has raged for decades against the New Delhi regime.
Former lawmaker Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, spokesman for an alliance of major regional parties formed last year to roll back the measure, however, said no agenda was provided for Thursday’s meeting.
“The ice has shattered,” Tarigami told Reuters. “At least we’re sitting together and talking.
Alliance leaders would push for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s status before August 2019, he added.
Modi’s office did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.
India’s removal of statehood and semi-autonomy from the region in 2019 sparked strong local opposition. Jammu and Kashmir is fully claimed by India and its big rival Pakistan, although both control only part of it.
India has said it is trying to speed up development and infrastructure projects and strengthen governance at the village level, even as it deploys heightened security in the troubled Kashmir valley to control the insurgency. .
The Law Department is also working to readjust some parliamentary and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, with the aim of holding elections in the territory.
But despite the renewed effort at dialogue, residents of the Kashmir Valley have expressed distrust of New Delhi’s intentions.
“I don’t expect much from the meeting,” said Nisar Ahmad, a university student from Kashmir’s main city, Srinagar. “They are not going to go back on what they did.”
In a bid to prevent protests against his move in 2019, India has locked down the Kashmir Valley, severely restricting travel and telecommunications, cutting most phone and internet links for weeks.
Even 18 months later, mobile broadband internet had only been partially restored.
