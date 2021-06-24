Politics
Mr. Jokowi give the BLT again, let people stay home!
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should resume social assistance (Bansos) which was interrupted. The goal is for people to be helped and to be able to be at ease with their income even at home.
This is in line with the upsurge in positive cases of covid and the policy of tightening restrictions on micro-community activities (PPKM) from June 22, 2021 to July 5, 2021. It is hoped that the mobility of the population will decrease and that the propagation may stop.
As is known, Jokowi has decided to stop Cash Social Assistance (BST) at 10 million with an amount of Rp 300,000. A budget of Rp 12,000 billion is prepared for distribution for four months, from January to April. 2021. And the distribution has stopped since May 2021.
The government has also decided to end Wage Subsidy Assistance (BSU) for workers / laborers with wages below IDR 5 million. Unfortunately this year this program is not included in the 2021 APBN budget, which means the program is on hold.
The director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said BST and BSU should be prosecuted. Because currently, people’s mobility is decreasing due to the explosion of Covid-19 cases, so people still need social protections.
“So BST must be continued. In addition (the goal) for vulnerable middle-class families to the poor is broadened. There are still many who have not received cash assistance,” explained Bhima to CNBC Indonesia, Thursday (6/24/2021).
Bhima also believes that cash aid is more effective than basic food aid. This TSB is also expected, Bhima said, without being subject to certain conditions.
“It is therefore directly given to the final recipient. Do you want to spend it directly to buy food or non-food. It depends on the needs of each recipient of the aid,” he said.
In addition to BST, Bhima believes that BSU must also be continued until 2022. Because, it is possible that there is another wave of layoffs in several companies.
Bhima also suggested that the pre-employment card program be stopped, as it is not effective in helping the community amid the current pandemic.
“The unemployment rate could rise further, the wage subsidy must be granted. Because what is needed now is cash,” Bhima said.
Indonesian senior economist Yusuf Rendy Manilet also believed that last year BST was one of the engines of the Indonesian economy during the recovery period. Because thanks to the BST, the purchasing power of the middle to lower classes is maintained in their consumption activities.
“So on this basis, the government should immediately take back BST, especially for the middle income group.”
“With the Micro PPKM policy, and the government’s call for people to stay at home, of course this BST will be of help, especially for groups who do indeed find it difficult to stay at home for reasons of having to work, for example. example, ”Yusuf explained.
The executive director of the Institute for Economic and Financial Development (INDEF), Tauhid Ahmad, also said the government needs to update data on recipients of government assistance.
The reason is that based on BPK’s findings, some government social assistance is in fact given to those who are not entitled to it, even some who receive double and are registered as dead.
“Prepare at least a social assistance framework that is more than achieved in 2020. Because I don’t know if this is the climax of Covid-19, where transmission will go down or even increase,” Tauhid said.
“Effective target data again. Because there is a lot of overlap, it is not updated. It needs to be verified properly. This needs to be given priority so that the target group can correct it,” Tauhid said. .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]