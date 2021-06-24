Mr. Jokowi give the BLT again, let people stay home!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should resume social assistance (Bansos) which was interrupted. The goal is for people to be helped and to be able to be at ease with their income even at home.

This is in line with the upsurge in positive cases of covid and the policy of tightening restrictions on micro-community activities (PPKM) from June 22, 2021 to July 5, 2021. It is hoped that the mobility of the population will decrease and that the propagation may stop.

As is known, Jokowi has decided to stop Cash Social Assistance (BST) at 10 million with an amount of Rp 300,000. A budget of Rp 12,000 billion is prepared for distribution for four months, from January to April. 2021. And the distribution has stopped since May 2021.

The government has also decided to end Wage Subsidy Assistance (BSU) for workers / laborers with wages below IDR 5 million. Unfortunately this year this program is not included in the 2021 APBN budget, which means the program is on hold.

The director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said BST and BSU should be prosecuted. Because currently, people’s mobility is decreasing due to the explosion of Covid-19 cases, so people still need social protections.

“So BST must be continued. In addition (the goal) for vulnerable middle-class families to the poor is broadened. There are still many who have not received cash assistance,” explained Bhima to CNBC Indonesia, Thursday (6/24/2021).

Bhima also believes that cash aid is more effective than basic food aid. This TSB is also expected, Bhima said, without being subject to certain conditions.

“It is therefore directly given to the final recipient. Do you want to spend it directly to buy food or non-food. It depends on the needs of each recipient of the aid,” he said.

In addition to BST, Bhima believes that BSU must also be continued until 2022. Because, it is possible that there is another wave of layoffs in several companies.

Bhima also suggested that the pre-employment card program be stopped, as it is not effective in helping the community amid the current pandemic.

“The unemployment rate could rise further, the wage subsidy must be granted. Because what is needed now is cash,” Bhima said.

Indonesian senior economist Yusuf Rendy Manilet also believed that last year BST was one of the engines of the Indonesian economy during the recovery period. Because thanks to the BST, the purchasing power of the middle to lower classes is maintained in their consumption activities.

“So on this basis, the government should immediately take back BST, especially for the middle income group.”

“With the Micro PPKM policy, and the government’s call for people to stay at home, of course this BST will be of help, especially for groups who do indeed find it difficult to stay at home for reasons of having to work, for example. example, ”Yusuf explained.

The executive director of the Institute for Economic and Financial Development (INDEF), Tauhid Ahmad, also said the government needs to update data on recipients of government assistance.

The reason is that based on BPK’s findings, some government social assistance is in fact given to those who are not entitled to it, even some who receive double and are registered as dead.

“Prepare at least a social assistance framework that is more than achieved in 2020. Because I don’t know if this is the climax of Covid-19, where transmission will go down or even increase,” Tauhid said.

“Effective target data again. Because there is a lot of overlap, it is not updated. It needs to be verified properly. This needs to be given priority so that the target group can correct it,” Tauhid said. .