Turks defend nature against Erdogan’s development efforts

Ikizdere (Turkey) (AFP)

Lush, thick forests and fields of green tea cover the slopes of an idyllic valley, a slice of pastoral paradise near the family home of the soon-to-be-gone Turkish president.

A government-friendly company plans to extract 20 million tonnes of stone from a quarry in the northeastern town of Ikizdere for one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest development projects.

Residents rise up in protest, challenging the government and its priorities in a region dear to the heart of the powerful Turkish leader.

Under the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), in power since 2002, Turkey has undergone rapid modernization, with new airports, roads and bridges.

The AKP says robust infrastructure will help transform the nation of 84 million people – still seen as an emerging market – from a regional player into a global force.

Critics argue that Turkey is sacrificing the environment as it grows, with forests among natural resources being destroyed by companies close to Erdogan for profit.

Residents of the village of Gurdere in Rize province, the home of the Black Sea of ​​Erdogan’s family, have been protesting against the quarry project in the Iskencedere valley since the end of April.

But in a country where dissent is poorly tolerated, the governor of Rize issued two 15-day protest bans in May and June, after clashes between security forces and elderly women wearing headscarves.

Locals say their livelihoods and nature will be demolished by the quarry, which the company, Cengiz Holding and Ankara say is needed for a new logistics port nearby.

– ‘Punished animals’ –

The sound of springing streams of fresh water reverberates around the valley, a rarity in a country that continues to urbanize at high speed.

Organic tea grows in abundance. Brown bears roam the forests and the villagers produce chestnut honey.

One of those picking the tea was Pervin Bas, who was among several detainees during the protests.

# photo1

“We have honey, we have tea, we feed our animals with these forests,” said Bas, 50, after spending the morning picking tea leaves.

“I used to feed my animals there, and now they’re stuck in the barn. They even punished my animals, ”she said.

Gungor Bas, a relative of Pervin, said he felt saddened by the destruction inflicted on the place where he spent his childhood.

“Dust is covering our homes,” said the 58-year-old.

There are two court cases against the quarry, said lawyer Yakup Okumusoglu.

Cengiz wants this career because it is conveniently close to the planned logistics port of Iyidere, he said. But the company told AFP that the site had been chosen by the transport ministry.

“You say there is stone underneath, but above there is life, a life that is so valuable. It belongs to everyone,” said villager Asuman Fazlioglu, 60. years.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said last month that “fringe groups” and “outsiders” were seeking to exploit the protests and that the villagers were in fact supporting the quarry.

– ‘Dollar green’ –

Erdogan inaugurates hospitals and dams with bombastic speeches appealing to his base in search of a stronger Turkey.

The opposition says the tenders given to companies are a way to satisfy Erdogan’s friends in construction rather than meeting a real need for infrastructure.

Cengiz Holding was among the top 10 global entrepreneurs with the most public-private partnership projects between 1990 and 2018, according to the World Bank.

# photo2

“This government prioritizes money over the environment,” said Ali Oztunc, vice-president of the main opposition party responsible for environmental issues.

“They like the green of the dollar more than the green of the trees,” said Oztunc.

Experts say focusing only on growth can be misguided.

“We cannot call it development when no value is given to nature, land, air, water,” said Ahmet Dursun Kahraman, president of the Chamber of Engineers of the environment (CMO).

“Development is a common thread. We keep saying that we are developing from the Ottoman Empire. It is 2021 and we are apparently going to develop further,” Okumusoglu joked.

– “We did not lose” –

Erdogan proudly points out that Turkey now has 56 airports, up from 26 when he took office.

One of the airports slated to open later this year is at Rize, which was built with stone from another quarry hit by the protests four years ago.

Its once green valley is now covered in black and gray.

# photo3

The gaping wound is a sore spot for some villagers, who say there are daily explosions of dynamite as trucks raise dust as they come and go.

“It was a green space. We had different kinds of trees. Animals lived here, birds lived here. There were gazelles, deer. They all left,” said Mahir Karaca.

The 42-year-old villager said he was not against creating an airport.

“As long as it provides a service, as long as it is good for the country, no one is against it,” he said.

But in Ikizdere, they remained rebellious.

“We haven’t lost,” said Zeynep Bas, 43, a relative of Gungor and Pervin.

– Promise of restoration –

For environmentalists, deforestation is a major concern.

Up to four million trees were cut during construction of Istanbul’s third large bridge, activists say, while others say as many as 13 million trees were cut for the newest airport Istanbul, which opened in 2018.

“The future of forests is now in jeopardy,” said Husrev Ozkara, vice-president of the Foresters Association. “It’s not just about cutting down a tree, what’s really damaged is the forest ecosystem.”

Cengiz promised that once the stone was quarried, it would ensure the planting of vegetation and trees to “restore natural life.”

# photo4

CMO’s Kahraman dismissed this as “baseless”.

“It’s deception. You’re going to take rock from there, how are you going to plant a tree then?” Kahraman asked, adding that the career impact would be felt across generations.

“This is how we should look at such actions and projects. What are you leaving behind?

AFP 2021