Polio eradication remains a key priority for Pakistan: Imran Khan





In conversation with philanthropist Bill Gates, PM says he is pleased with the country’s progress in reducing polio transmission

Polio eradication remains a key priority for the current government and efforts are underway to scale up ongoing anti-polio campaigns across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan told philanthropist Bill Gates in an appeal. telephone Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Khan and Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, exchanged views on Pakistan’s polio eradication campaign, as well as its response to the challenges of public health stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. .

The Prime Minister appreciated the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the socio-economic improvement of the most disadvantaged people in the world, in particular for the promotion of universal access to health services and the fight against diseases infectious, read the statement, adding that he was particularly grateful for the foundations’ partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio.

Khan said the government was stepping up its anti-polio campaign despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis to achieve a polio-free Pakistan. He recalled that a special polio eradication campaign was launched earlier this month, during which polio vaccines were administered to more than 33 million children under five. He also expressed satisfaction with the substantial progress made in reducing the transmission of poliovirus in the country, as only one case has been reported in 2021 to date. He hopes polio will be eradicated soon with the support of all partners, the statement read.

According to the prime minister’s office, Gates appreciated Khan’s leadership in achieving polio eradication. However, he warned, while Pakistan’s progress was encouraging, it must maintain its campaigns to ensure disease eradication.

Prime Minister Khan, the statement said, also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to overcome the third wave of coronavirus. While alluding to Pakistan’s potential in the IT sector and the government’s pro-business IT policy, the Prime Minister encouraged Microsoft to further expand its footprint in Pakistan, he added, even though Gates was not involved in Microsoft’s day-to-day operations. since 2008.

