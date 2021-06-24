Debate on controversial Indonesian central bank bill will be delayed, lawmakers say





By Tabita Diela JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament will delay consideration of a bill to expand the central bank’s mandate to at least the end of 2021, as other laws take priority, the legislators of a commission overseeing the process. Lawmakers are considering revisions to the role of the Bank of Indonesia (BI) since last year, including at one point a plan for a monetary council to give government ministers a say in setting policy monetary. The latest version of the bill no longer contains such a provision, but calls for BI’s mandate to be broadened to promote economic growth and employment, in addition to price stability, and for a greater possibility of purchasing obligations in the event of a crisis. The proposals sparked unrest in financial markets over fears they would undermine BI’s autonomy, even as President Joko Widodo and BI Governor Perry Warjiyo assured the central bank would remain independent. The “financial sector omnibus bill”, which also includes measures to strengthen supervision of the banking sector, had already been submitted for debate in August, according to the state news agency Antara. Five lawmakers from a finance committee said the discussion would be postponed to make way for bills on taxation and fiscal decentralization. “The omnibus law for the financial sector will be discussed … once Commission XI completes the other two bills,” Fathan Subchi, vice-chairman of the committee, told Reuters, adding that the debate on the omnibus bill shouldn’t start until the last year. session in November. Another lawmaker, Mr Misbakhun, said the bill would “very likely” not be discussed until next year. It often takes months, if not years, for the Indonesian parliament to pass a bill, and the tax bill to be deliberated includes controversial provisions such as increasing value-added tax rates and a program of tax. tax amnesty. A spokesperson for the finance ministry declined to comment on the timeline. Wellian Wiranto, an economist at the OCBC, said postponing deliberations was not necessarily a bad thing because it could give lawmakers more time to consider the changes proposed in the bill. “Of course, if the markets react less positively to some aspects of the changes, that would present an additional layer of challenges for the authorities,” he said, noting that the withdrawal of the US monetary stimulus could begin next year. , which could make the markets more volatile. . (Written by Gayatri Suroyo; edited by Ed Davies)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos