Boris Johnson live news: Latest Brexit updates as Merkel pushes EU to quarantine Britons





The Queen calls poor Hancock during the first in-person audience with the Prime Minister for 15 months George Eustice called Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, for suggesting that EU countries should force vacationing Britons to self-quarantine. The Environment Secretary said the move was not necessary, although the UK itself is currently demanding 10-day isolation on return from all EU destinations. I don't think such a decision would be justified, but it is obviously up to each country to make those judgments, he said. LBC Radio. It comes after Merkel called for a united approach to the bloc, after the increase in Delta variant cases put the UK at the top of the Covid infection ranking. Meanwhile, the government has confirmed plans to ban television and online advertisements for junk food before 9 p.m. across the UK, as part of Boris Johnson's efforts to tackle obesity. Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scientific Director Kate Halliwell this morning accused the government of moving ahead with headline-hunting policies.



1624527790 Government not sure if Russia lied about HMS Defender incident, cabinet minister says British warships could once again navigate the disputed waters around Crimea, George Eustice said earlier, following the incident involving HMS Defender and Russian forces. The Cabinet minister dismissed Russian claims that warning shots were fired at the Royal Navy destroyer, but admitted that Moscow may have tried to make a point by hosting a gunnery exercise nearby. Eyewitness testimony revealed that the Type 45 destroyer was buzzed by Russian military jets and the sound of naval fire could be heard as it sailed from Odessa in Ukraine to Georgia on Wednesday. While Mr Eustice warned people not to get carried away by saying the Russians were only doing a pre-cleared gunnery exercise, he conceded that the official reason could have been a cover to try to argue a point, we don’t know. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t, he told ITV Hello Great Britain. Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 10:43 AM 1624526873 Collapse in UK exports yields data on Republic of Ireland’s trade surplus A collapse in UK exports to the Republic of Ireland since Brexit has given Dublin an extraordinary trade surplus with London, new figures show. The Irish government says the new trade bureaucracy explains the drop in the value of merchandise sales by 47.6% in the first quarter of this year, compared to early 2020. He suggests that Dublin-based companies have stopped buying products directly from EU countries, rather than across the Irish Sea. Our Deputy Political Editor Rob merrick has the full report: Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 10:27 AM 1624525842 Government confirms intention to ban food ads in June before 9 p.m. There we have it. Junk food ads will be subject to tougher online restrictions and a 9 p.m. TV turn from late next year, the government said. However, the restrictions will stop before the total ban that was proposed last year, as online and TV advertising only for brands will be allowed to continue. As we previously reported, fast food and confectionery giants will be banned from advertising high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) products online, but there will be exemptions for small businesses. of 249 employees or less. Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 10:10 AM 1624525530 Scottish government will reimburse women for stitch removal Scotland is introducing new legislation allowing women who have paid to have a vaginal mesh removed in private to get their money back. It comes as Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has spoken of the severe distress caused by the controversial mesh implant surgery, saying some women have been abandoned by the NHS. The NHS in Scotland has put in place a moratorium that prevents mesh implant surgery since 2018, but some women have used their own money to fund its removal after being left with painful and debilitating complications. These operations cost between 16,000 and 23,000, and the Transvaginal Mesh Removal (Cost Reimbursement) (Scotland) Bill proposes a system of reimbursement of those who have paid for private treatment. Speaking about the proposed new law, Mr Yousaf said: I absolutely recognize the severe distress that may have led women to use their own funds to request mesh removal surgery in private … We are working to build confidence in our Scottish services and the various ongoing projects, including the review of case files and our work with the Health and Social Care Alliance, will support this. Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 10:05 AM 1624523414 Merkels calls on EU to quarantine Britons attacked by minister He’s back for more. Environment Secretary George Eustice slammed Angela Merkel after German Chancellor called on all EU countries to force vacationing Britons to self-quarantine, in latest threat to summer vacation hopes abroad. Mr Eustice said the move was not necessary, although the UK itself is currently demanding 10-day isolation upon return from all EU destinations. I don’t think such a decision would be justified, but it is obviously up to individual countries to make those judgments, he told LBC Radio. Our Deputy Political Editor Rob merrick see you: Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 9:30 AM 1624522579 UK plan to tackle climate crisis dismal, advisers warn A little more on the UK’s dismal progress in tackling the climate crisis now, from our climate correspondent Daisy dunne. Ministers have made too little progress in tackling greenhouse gas emissions in key areas and have been far too slow to repair damage to the country’s poorly protected peatlands, their own advisers said. The government has also ignored repeated warnings to prepare for the inevitable impacts of the climate crisis, which include hotter, drier summers and worse floods and wildfires, according to a set of two annual advancement reports from advisers. British climatic conditions. Britain’s total emissions fell to almost half of their 1990 level last year, suggesting the country was halfway to meeting its legal goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Read his full report here: Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 9:16 AM 1624521731 Eustice does not accept that the government does not honor its climate promises Touring the media this morning, George Eustice spoke to BBC Radio 4s Today program to defend the lackluster approach of governments to enforce climate crisis policies. When asked if he would agree that there was a gulf between promises and actions, Mr Eustice replied: I do not accept this, great progress is being made. But when asked why Treasury’s crucial Net Zero review had yet to be released, the Secretary of the Environment struggled to give a straightforward answer. These policies are under development, he replied. Todays Nick Robinson ended by telling Mr Eustice that was the problem: with Cop26 fast approaching, these policies should be ready to be implemented, not in development, he said. . Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 9:02 AM 1624520839 UK is confident EU will back out of changes to NI Brexit deal For some background on a possible truce, and in case you missed it, Cabinet Minister Brandon Lewis yesterday expressed confidence that the EU would agree to changes to the Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland . The Northern Ireland secretary told the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that fixes to the deal were needed and that he was optimistic they would happen. He intervened amid reports that the EU appears ready to grant the UK an extension of grace periods on imported chilled meats, amounting to a temporary ceasefire in the so-called war commercial sausages. Here is our political correspondent Jon stone on the case: Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:47 AM 1624520276 Eustice says truce will be reached in sausage war conflict Some Brexit news now. Environment Secretary George Eustice said there were positive indications that a truce would be reached in the sausage war trade dispute with the EU. The UK has requested an extension of the grace period allowing chilled meats to continue to be shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland after the end of this month, when the current arrangements are due to expire. Mr Eustice told LBC this morning: I think we are getting some positive indications and we still think it is better to come to an agreement with the European Union on these things. It made no sense to simply say that there is a ban on the sale of sausages to Northern Ireland, were still in dialogue with the European Union on longer term solutions on the broader issues around export health certificates. While these are in progress, I think it makes sense for them, just for a few more months, to leave the current arrangement that we have in place. Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:37 AM 1624519700 Thursday parliamentary program Here is a timeline of all the major events, debates and questions taking place inside Westminster today. 9:30 Transportation issues 10:30 Business matters 11:30 A general debate on the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) 2 p.m. A business debate on UK defense spending 5 p.m. A short discussion on the use of patient data as part of NHS Digital general practice data for research planning and agenda 1:30 p.m. First report of the Education Committee 2:05 p.m. The role of the community in the response to the Covid-19 epidemic 3:50 p.m. Support for the aviation, tourism and travel industries in response to the covid-19 pandemic from 1 p.m. A statement on free trade agreement negotiations with Australia Nationality, Immigration and Asylum (Juxtaposed Controls) (Amendment) Act 2002 (No. 2) 2021 Approval and Regret Motions Ordinance A debate on the provision of social care in the UK and the role of carers in it A debate on the need to promote tourism in the UK Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:28 AM

