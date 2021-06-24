Afghanistan: time for agile diplomacy





For four decades, Afghanistan has been the scene of a Great Game involving a series of foreign actors such as the United States of America, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, India and China who devastated the country, trapping it in a seemingly endless cycle of wars. Last week, a new player entered this already crowded space: Turkey. For New Delhi, already worried about the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, this is terrible news. Three months before the war-torn nation left the Americas, the cards seem increasingly stacked against India.

US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at their June 14 meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels that Ankara will take over the security of Kabul international airport after 9/11 . The Hamid Karzai International Airport, named after the first post-Taliban Afghan president, is the main entry point into the landlocked nation for visitors from around the world. On the surface, it would be good for everyone if a country, Turkey, in this case undertook to ensure the security of such a vital airport. But India’s relations with Turkey are the worst they have been in decades. After the failed 2016 coup against Erdogan, Turkey demanded that India act against an alleged network of supporters of Fethullah Gulen, an exiled preacher Ankara blamed for the political crisis. India has done little. Erdogan bided his time and fought back after Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s government repealed Section 370 and cracked down on civil liberties in Kashmir. Erdogan publicly criticized India and doubled down on his support for Pakistan on a subsequent visit to Islamabad. India’s foreign ministry, a master of catch-all statements that deliberately don’t say anything you wouldn’t find in a textbook, responded for once with a clear denunciation of Erdogan. Modi canceled a planned visit to Turkey. Yet the reasons New Delhi needs to be concerned run deeper than the recent disagreement between India and Turkey. Already since the June 14 meeting with Biden, Erdogan has said that Turkey intends to secure the participation of Pakistan and Hungary in securing Kabul airport. Pakistan welcomed the proposal. Imagine Indian rulers flying into AfghanistanGoing throughan airport controlled in part by Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence. It won’t be pleasant. For Erdogan, airports are just the beginning. This demonstrates his rising ambitions to act as a major new influencer in the leadership of Afghanistan. Turkey has ties to the Taliban and other groups representing ethnic minorities like the Uzbeks and Hazaras. This might push them to seek a role of trusted mediator on both sides. And he could do it with the blessings of Bidens. At a time when they desperately want to withdraw from Afghanistan but do not want this nation to sink into chaos, there is nothing the United States wants more than another country willing to take more of a leadership role. . Since Turkey and the United States are both part of NATO, it would also give America a window for continued presence and influence in Afghanistan without risking the lives of its soldiers. Pakistan would not be against this arrangement either. It still wields greater influence over the Taliban than any other nation, and its warm relationship with Turkey means its interests would likely be safeguarded if Ankara gained influence in Kabul. If things go wrong in Afghanistan, Ankara and not Islamabad will bear the blame. It would be quite the opposite for India. A warring Turkey that knows how badly the United States needs it in Kabul could turn out to be a nightmare. Erdogan could complicate India’s influence play in Afghanistan, especially if the Pakistani military has a say. Of course, things could turn out very differently. Despite their agreement on Kabul airport, trust between the United States and Turkey remains low. Ankara, like India, is ironically adamant about purchasing the S-400 missile defense system from Moscow despite the threat of sanctions from Washington. If relations between the United States and Turkey deteriorate further, it is entirely possible that Biden will withdraw his support for greater Turkish influence in Afghanistan. And while Pakistan will be happy with Turkey’s presence in Afghanistan, it doesn’t want Ankara to start replacing Islamabad’s grip on militant groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani network. India still has time. It has the leverage of its giant economy and warm relations with most of the major powers (except China) that it could offer Turkey in return for better relations. Ankara knows that even if Erdogan agrees to defend Kashmir, he would benefit from a stronger bond with New Delhi. Given Modis’ policies, it will not be easy for the Indian leader to publicly come to terms with Erdogan’s positions on Kashmir and Pakistan. Yet without improved ties India could lose out in Afghanistan. Complaining about the decisions of the Americas will not help agile diplomacy.







