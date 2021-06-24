Explained: What is the proposed unique national curriculum for schools in Pakistan and what are its criticisms?





After coming to power in August 2018, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI), pledged a series of educational reforms that would improve outcomes in Pakistani schools and bridge the gap between private and public educational institutions.

As part of this policy, his government proposed the implementation of a single national program (SNC) which would establish a uniform system in terms of curriculum, teaching support and a common evaluation platform so that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive a quality education. Like the previous national curriculum in 2006, the current CNS will only provide the minimum learning standards that every child should be able to achieve in a particular subject at a certain grade level. The first phase of the SNC was launched in March 2021 and concerns primary school students. The second and third phases covering classes 6 to 12 will be rolled out by 2023.

Since its proposal, the SNC has come under significant criticism for its emphasis on religious matters, its impact on state autonomy, and its effectiveness in improving educational standards.

Critics of the SNC

According to the Pakistani Ministry of Education, the SNC is guided by certain fundamental considerations, including the teachings of the Quran, the Pakistani constitution and the vision of Pakistani founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In turn, critics of the SNC have pointed out that parts of the program violate Article 22 of the Pakistani Constitution which allows freedom of religion in educational institutions. They claim that by forcing students to study the teachings of the Quran, the program discriminates against non-Muslim students and subsequently violates their constitutional rights. Peter Jacobs, a public policy expert based in Lahore, and a team of educators, have found that 9% of the content of Class 3 English textbooks violates Article 22. As students get older, the situation grows. worsen. The same team found that 23% of Class 4 English textbooks and 21% of Class 5 textbooks also violated constitutional guarantees. Jacobs and his team also point to textbook passages that alienate non-Muslim students, one in particular asking the question: Do you know that Allah is our Creator?

The education ministry for its part said that non-Muslim students will be exempt from studying subjects based on religions other than their own. In addition, for the first time, a special program has been designed for Hindus, Christians, Baha’is and Sikhs to promote tolerance of all communities in Pakistan. Schools teaching the Cambridge OA levels and the International Baccalaureate program (mainly private) will not fall under the purview of the SNC.

States have also taken a stand against the SNC, claiming that education is a provincial issue, as enshrined in the 18th Constitutional Amendment in 2010. While the PTI-led Punjab became the first province to adopt the SNC, the Party of the Pakistani people led the government in Sindh. totally rejected it. The governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also said they are ill-prepared to implement the program this year. In addition, in Punjab, parents and teachers have complained about the SNC, claiming that its requirement for students to study English will result in many older students being delayed or resorting to rote learning.

To allay these fears, Pakistan’s education ministry has underlined the nationalization of curricula in several other countries. He noted that the SNC builds on the 2006 national program while emphasizing critical thinking and establishing common benchmarks. In addition, the ministry claimed that the SNC was designed by a well-qualified team who conducted comparative studies with educational programs in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the UK to decide what content to include.

The government also cited false propaganda as one of the reasons for the public’s mistrust of the SNC. In particular, he responded to rumors surrounding the standards for biology textbooks, noting that several sources had wrongly claimed that human anatomy figures in those books would be covered in appropriate clothing. This, the federal education ministry said, is completely false, along with the claim that only seminary teachers are responsible for teaching religious content in schools.

Workers check students’ body temperatures as they arrive at school in Karachi (AP)

The biggest concern about the SNC is that it does not do much to address the main challenges of the Pakistani education system. The Brookings Institute, in a recent report evaluating the CNS, points to the phenomenon of isomorphic mimicry in which developing states claim to make reforms that look like the kind of reforms that successful countries do without really changing much. In Pakistan, 22.8 million children are currently out of school, almost as many as the number of children (25 million) currently in school. In addition, most Pakistani graduates underperform on basic education parameters and largely lack vocational training skills according to several annual State of Education reports. Advocates of education reform argue that the SNC is doing little to address low attendance rates, poor quality education and lack of funding for schools. While some, including academic Fulbright Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, praise the government for its attempt to introduce a standardized benchmark, others accuse it of being more of a smokescreen to distract from inattention granted to significant reform.

SNC and madrasas

One of the key elements of the SNC will be the integration of madrasas or religious institutions into a unified educational system. There are currently 25,000 madrassas and 250,000 regular schools in Pakistan, meaning that about 1 in 10 children in the country depend on a madrassa for their educational needs. Although these madrassas have been criticized for their poor academic performance and incitement to extremism, they are often the only option available to poor students, providing them with free education and often also food and shelter.

The integration of madrasas has been a priority of many Pakistani governments in the past. In the 1980s and 1990s, the Institute of Policy Studies, a leading think tank in Islamabad, held conferences to determine whether madrasas would be open to teaching contemporary disciplines alongside their theological subject matter. After September 11, Pervez Musharraf, then prime minister, attempted to introduce non-religious subjects into the madrassas to address concerns that they were hotbeds of religious radicalization. Its policy was not carried out in its entirety, however, most madrassas agreed to include some non-religious subjects, without however succumbing to universal educational standards prescribed by the government.

Within the framework of the SNC, the Ministry of Education and the federation of religious seminaries have agreed in principle to bring the madrassas under the bet of formal schooling. According to their agreement, this would result in the registration of thousands of madrassas as formal schools and, as a result, allow millions of children to receive a standard education and sit for board exams. However, critics of the SNC point out that instead of mainstreaming the madrassas, the SNC will instead demand that the educational practices employed by the madrassas be integrated into public and private schools.

