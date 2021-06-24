Calling taikonauts into space: more than a tradition in space science

02:15

It has been seven days since Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts as they are called, took off into space aboard the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft. Having just moved into their home for the next three months, they received a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission. “You are the first group of taikonauts to stay in the central Tianhe module,” Xi said. “How are your health and your life doing right now?” How are the works progressing? “

Three taikonauts aboard the Tianhe central module meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, June 23, 2021. / CFP Three taikonauts aboard the Tianhe central module meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, June 23, 2021. / CFP

“Thank you for your concern, Secretary General! We are in good physical condition and our work is progressing smoothly,” replied Nie Haisheng, commander of the Shenzhou-12 manned space mission. “This is my third mission and living conditions in the space station are better now. We taikonauts now have a long-term home in orbit.”

Calls like this are not just to check with the taikonauts, but also to check the status of Earth-to-space communication. In 2003, during China’s first manned space mission Shenzhou-5, taikonaut Yang Liwei was able to have voice communication with his family and superiors on Earth. Two years later, Nie Haisheng, who was part of the Shenzhou-6 mission, heard his daughter sing a happy birthday from space. In 2008, Shenzhou-7 crew member Zhai Zhigang held the Chinese national flag and sent greetings to the world on a Chinese astronaut’s first spacewalk. But he couldn’t see their faces from Earth. Since the Shenzhou-9 mission in 2012, space crews have been able to see images of their families and colleagues transmitted from Earth. They can even have private conversations with their doctors and loved ones.

Taikonauts Tang Hongbo (left) and Liu Boming inspect a spacesuit in the central module in Tianhe, June 23, 2021. / CFP Taikonauts Tang Hongbo (left) and Liu Boming inspect a spacesuit in the central module in Tianhe, June 23, 2021. / CFP

“We know that the amount of data that video transmits is quite large. A dialogue between space and Earth shows that our communication technology, including compression, decompression, transmission and bandwidth, has become significantly developed, “said Gou Bingchen, professor at Northwestern Polytechnical University. . His team participated in the design of the Shenzhou-12 manned space mission. “The three taikonauts can see the Beijing Aerospace Control Center and President Xi. The experience of this two-way communication is very similar to what we experience during a WeChat video call.”

Of course, communications between Earth and space weren’t limited to China, and some were quite light. “Are you still drinking Tang up there?” former US President Barack Obama asked astronauts on the International Space Station in 2009. Some crews even took the opportunity to show off their idolatry. “Ivanka, when I see you on TV and on the news, my mood improves and goes up,” complimented Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev during his visit to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in 2018. Experts say the ability to communicate with people on Earth provides psychological support for astronauts and is key to their long, healthy stay in orbit. It provides a good basis for their space activities.