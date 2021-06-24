Government to ban junk food advertising online and on TV ahead of turn

Boris Johnson must ban junk food advertising online and on TV before the turn of 2023.

The Prime Minister is set to announce the ban as part of his bid to tackle the UK obesity crisis.

The British Heart Foundation hailed it as a bold and very positive step.

But the food and beverage industry has called the policy decision a headline hunt.

The restrictions will end ahead of the total ban that was proposed last year, as online and TV advertising only for brands will be allowed to continue.

Companies can continue to promote their products on their own websites and social media platforms under the new measures, which are due to be introduced from 2023, it is understood.

Small businesses with 249 or fewer employees will be exempt from the ban and allowed to advertise foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).







(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



Public Health Minister Jo Churchill said: We are committed to improving the health of our children and fighting obesity. The content that young people see can have an impact on the choices they make and the habits they form. Since children are spending more time online, it is essential that we take action to protect them from unhealthy advertising.

These measures are another key part of our strategy to make the nation fitter and healthier by empowering them to make more informed dietary decisions. We must take urgent action to level health inequalities. This action on advertising will help wipe billions of calories out of the country and give our children a fair chance at healthy lifestyles.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said the proposals would make it difficult to advertise products reformulated or created in smaller portions to meet the government’s own goals.

FDF Scientific Director Kate Halliwell said: “We are disappointed that the government continues to move forward with headline hunting policies that will undermine existing government policies, primarily reformulation programs to reduce calories, sugars, salt and portion size.

“Not only do the proposals signal a lack of a common policy, but the periods of implementation of advertising and promotional restrictions do not leave companies enough time to prepare for the changes.”

Research by the NHS has found that one in three children leaves primary school overweight or obese, and almost two-thirds of adults in England are overweight or live with obesity.

An Obesity Health Alliance (OHA) analysis earlier this year suggested that ending ads could benefit children by removing the equivalent of 150 million chocolate cookies or 41 million cheeseburgers a year from their diets.

The Advertising Association said it was “appalled” by the move, which means food and beverage companies will not be able to advertise “new product innovations and reformulations.”

Sue Eustace, director of public affairs at the Advertising Association, said: “We all want to see healthier and more active populations, but the government’s own analysis shows these measures will not work.

“The leveling of society will not be achieved by punishing some of the UK’s most successful industries for minimal effect on obesity levels.”

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Executive Director of the British Heart Foundation, said: These plans are a bold and very positive step forward to protect children from the flood of junk food ads. The introduction of a 9 p.m. TV turn for junk food ads along with new restrictions for online advertising is an important part in building a healthier environment where the healthy option is the easy option.

“Unfortunately, obese children are more likely to grow into obese adults, which puts them at a greater risk of serious illness such as a heart attack or stroke. Therefore, taking decisive action now will help save lives. in the years to come These plans must now be promulgated and strengthened, so that they have the most positive long-term effect on the health of the nation.