US officials to travel to Ankara to discuss Turkish plan to secure Kabul airport

U.S. government officials are expected to discuss the future of Kabul International Airport in Ankara this week after Turkey pledged to provide security for the strategic site following the planned withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan more late this year.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is expected on June 24 to discuss the situation with a US delegation that will include officials from the US Defense and State Departments.

Ankara talks come as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is should arrive in Washington on June 24 for a visit which, according to the White House, “will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military withdrawal continues.”

The Taliban have wrested control of dozens of districts from government forces in recent weeks, raising concerns that the West-backed government in Kabul and defeated Afghan security forces collapse after the states’ planned withdrawal of Allied troops. -United by September 11.

The security of Hamid Karzai International Airport is seen as crucial to the functioning of diplomatic missions outside of Afghanistan once Western forces withdraw from the war-torn country.

Turkey, a NATO member, offered to keep and manage the facility and held talks with Washington on logistical and financial support for the mission.

Speaking to reporters in parliament on June 23, Akar said details of the plan to secure Kabul airport were still under discussion, but insisted Ankara would not send additional troops. in Afghanistan as part of this mission.

Turkey had a military presence in Afghanistan working as part of NATO’s Resolute Support mission to guard the airport for six years, according to the Turkish minister.

“At the moment, we already have a presence there and it is out of the question for us to send soldiers there in any way now,” he said, referring to the approximately 500 Turkish soldiers participating in the NATO’s mission.

Last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised Turkey’s “clear commitment” play a leading role in securing Kabul airport.

Meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels earlier this month, US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a “detailed discussion” on the fate of the airport, Sullivan told reporters June 17.

After the NATO summit, Erdogan told a press conference that his country would need “diplomatic, logistical and financial support” from the United States to protect the facility.

In Washington, Biden is due to meet with Ghani and Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah on June 25.

The White House declaration said on June 20 that the United States continued to support the peace process and encouraged all Afghan parties “to participate meaningfully in negotiations to end the conflict.”

The already slowed intra-Afghan peace talks launched in Qatar in September 2020 largely came to a halt when Biden announced the withdrawal of US forces later this year after a May 1 deadline that the previous US administration agreed to. with the Taliban.

The White House also said the United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance, and reiterated its commitment to remain engaged with the Afghan government “to ensure that the country does not return to never again a refuge for terrorist groups. which pose a threat to the homeland of the United States. “

Earlier this month, the US State Department announced more than $ 266 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, bringing the amount of US humanitarian aid sent to nearly $ 3.9 billion. since 2002.

With reports from AFP, Reuters and Anadolu