“I spoke with Bill Gates last night”: Imran Khan on Pakistan’s polio eradication program | World news





Wild poliovirus currently affects only two countries in the world: Afghanistan and Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted Thursday about his interaction with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates about the Gates Foundation’s support for Pakistan’s polio eradication program. I spoke with Bill Gates last night and thanked him for helping his Foundation help eradicate polio in Pak, Khan tweeted Thursday.

Khan mentioned that polio cases in Pakistan have dropped significantly in a year after a single case was recorded compared to 56 cases recorded a year earlier. He also expressed his hope to eradicate polio in the coming year.

At the same time last year, we had 56 reported cases – this year so far, only 1 case. InshaAllah, we will eradicate polio completely in the year to come, Khan said.

The Gates Foundation, in collaboration with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPI), provides technical and financial resources for community-led immunization programs. The foundation also operates emergency operations centers in Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Wild poliovirus currently affects only two countries in the world: Afghanistan and Pakistan. In early June, the Pakistan-led government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a nationwide campaign to eradicate polio by the end of this year. However, the current Covid-19 pandemic has severely hampered the reach of disks, according to UNICEF estimates.

The eradication program is also marred by frequent attacks on local health workers. Days after the launch of the national program, gunmen on motorcycles shot dead two police officers tasked with protecting polio vaccine workers in northwest Pakistan, the Associated Press reported.

Khan also said he asked Bill Gatess if a Microsoft incubation lab could be set up in Pakistan.

