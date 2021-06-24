Taikonauts in Tianhe video call Chinese President Xi Jinping from space





The first Chinese taikonauts to visit the new Tiangong space station had the opportunity to test some of the new features of the base module, including living spaces and equipment. However, while this stage of the Chinese space program is only just beginning, some engineers are considering sending taikonauts to Mars much further. Taikonauts Liu Boming, Tang Hongbo and Nie Haisheng had a video chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday that was broadcast live on Chinese media. Tianhe, the central module of the Tiangong space station, was launched into orbit on April 29, 2021. After two unmanned cargo ships delivered goods to the station, the three taikonauts took off from Earth on June 17 in the Shenzhou mission. 12, China’s seventh manned space mission, and arrived in Tianhe a few hours later. “You are the first astronauts stationed in the Tianhe central module and you will stay in space for three months,” Xi told the trio. “We all care deeply about you.” The three taikonauts will remain in Tianhe for three months, preparing its systems for subsequent missions and testing new technologies ranging from four docking ports to ion engines for maneuvering and even realistic space food. A constellation of three Tianlian tracking and relay satellites helps the space station maintain a connection with ground control at 5G speeds of around 1.2 gigabits per second. Due to their network, Tinahe is connected to earth 90% of the time. Yi Yusheng, chief designer of the space station’s measurement, control and communications subsystem at the Chinese Academy of Space Technologies, told the Global Times that taikonauts could use the internet connection like any other. on Earth, including exchanging emails, making video calls, and even streaming TV programs. “They can also have private phone calls with their families using a special phone, which will not be heard by any ground control personnel,” Yi said. Other tasks they have engaged in include unloading supplies from the Tianzhou unmanned supply vessel and preparing the station’s equipment for a possible manned spacewalk. The station’s enormous robotic arm has been described as “the most complex and intelligent system in space,” and its 25-ton loading capacity is capable of moving the station’s space laboratory modules, helping greatly the taikonauts in their tasks. A series of scientific research and telescope modules are expected to follow in the coming years, with the fully assembled station accounting for about a fifth of the mass of the International Space Station and roughly equivalent to Russia’s Mir space station, which was the most large human space station. object in space until it was withdrawn and desorbed in 2001. However, China’s space program is not limited to low Earth orbit: Wang Xiaojun, director of the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), is already planning to send taikonauts to Mars. Wang said on Wednesday that following the success of the Mars probe Tianwen-1, he envisions three stages for a manned mission to the Red Planet. The first step is the preparation of the technology, in which androids are sent to Mars to explore a potential base site and return soil samples. In the second step, humans travel to Mars and begin construction of a Martian base. The third step is the establishment of a constant flow of cargo shuttles and the larger scale colonization of Mars. All of this, he says, could start by 2043. However, the National Space Administration of China (CNSA) is only planning to start a manned moon base by 2036 – a project it revealed in April that he worked with the Russian Roscosmos.







