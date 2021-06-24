Cheap tricks for third term president





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A number of Senayan politicians are campaigning for an extension of the presidential term limit to three terms. It is a betrayal of the reformasi spirit of 1998. The effort to extend the presidential term limit to three terms is a bad idea from the start. A small number of politicians in the House of Representatives (DPR) have recently maneuvered to peddle the idea initially suggested by political adventures outside the legislature. They have forgotten the essence of a term limit, which is the result of the reformasi movement of 1998. This proposal would reformulate Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution. The amended constitution clearly states that the president serves a five-year term. and can then only be elected for another term. This means that constitutionally, the Indonesian president can only serve for a maximum of two consecutive terms. This limitation of presidential terms did not appear without reason. It is a correction of a mistake of the past when presidential terms were not limited. In the ears of the New Order, authoritarian and corrupt President Suharto remained in power for 32 years. Suharto only fell after failing to cope with the economic crisis and being pressured by the reform movement in 1998. Anyone can speculate on the interests of those campaigning for an extension of the presidential term. It is possible, as President Joko Widodo has stated, that they are trying to impress him or bring him down. It is also possible that they are maneuvering to preserve their power and position with all its privileges. Because they don’t have suitable new candidates, they revert to the old candidate. Whatever the motive, those pushing for an extension of the presidential term limit clearly betray the spirit of reform. They offer an opportunity for the return of authoritarianism by abusing the freedoms of democracy. Jokowi’s response that he has “no desire” and “no interest” in a third presidential term has done nothing to dampen speculation. After all, people still remember that when he was governor of Jakarta, Jokowi said he never considered becoming president. In addition, an extension of the presidential term limit is outside the authority of the president. It is held by the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) through a constitutional amendment. A modification can be made on the proposal of two thirds of the members of the MPR, in a meeting bringing together at least two thirds of the members and approved by more than half of those present. The Constitution should not be changed too hastily. Constitutional amendments should only be an emergency response to a political crisis, such as an abnormal transfer of power. It is also important to remember that the political consensus in Senayan is moving further and further away from the opinions of the people who voted for them. It is still fresh in the memories how members of the DPR agreed to revise the Law on the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in 2019. To stop the maneuvers of corrupt politicians who are pushing for a constitutional amendment, any sane person must firmly oppose their idea. Read the full story in English weather Magazine







