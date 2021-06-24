PM Modi to chair multi-stakeholder meeting on Jammu and Kashmir: Latest updates | Latest India News





This is the first high-level interaction to take place between the central government and Kashmir’s political leaders since 2019, when the first removed Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to JK and his people. Through industantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi UPDATED JUNE 24, 2021 2:27 PM IST

All eyes are on the multi-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Delhi. Fourteen leaders, including four former Chief Ministers (CMs) of the then state were invited. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Home Secretary will also attend the meeting. This is the first high-level interaction to take place between the central government and Kashmir’s political leaders since 2019, when the first removed Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to JK and his people. The meeting is expected to establish a roadmap for the conduct of parliamentary elections. Discussions are also expected on the issues and problems encountered by the population of the territory of the Union. The question of the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, which has aroused strong criticism from senior political leaders of JK, in particular the boss of the National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, is likely to be raised. Here are the latest updates: National Conference boss Farooq Abdullah has arrived at his residence in Delhi and will soon be attending the all-party meeting. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy chief minister of JK Kavinder Gupta said on Thursday that the all-party meeting will give new hope to the people of Kashmir. “It is obvious that there will be political discussions at the meeting. Everyone should express their point of view if it is in the national interest,” Gupta added. “For now, we won’t talk about it. The people of JK have been in distress since the August 5, 2019 decision to degrade and divide the state,” JK Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, to ANI news agency when asked if he was against reinstating Article 370. JK Congress leaders held a meeting with a top party leader and former leader of the opposition (LoP) at Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister. Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Thursday that there was no agenda for the all-party meeting. “We were told it would be an open and free debate,” he added. Jammu and Kashmir National Panther Party Chairman Bhim Singh said on Thursday that Kashmir’s statehood should be restored. (With contributions from the agency)

