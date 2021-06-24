COVID-19: Boris Johnson says there is a “real opportunity” to “open” travel for those with two jabs | Politics News

Boris Johnson has indicated that an easing of travel rules for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine is on the horizon.

The Prime Minister said there was a “real opportunity” to “open up travel with the double jab”.

“We have more than 60% of our [adult] population that has now had two jabs, 83% have had a jab, ”he said.

“We’re really doing it now. The crucial thing is to show up and get your second jab.

“I’m not going to pretend this summer for travel purposes will be like any summer.

“I don’t want to cover things up, but like I said the other day, it will be different.”

Mr Johnson’s comments precede the government’s latest update to the government’s traffic light system on travel restrictions.

Malta and the Balearic Islands – which include Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera – vsshould be added to the green list without quarantine today, sources suggested.

There have been calls from vacationers and travel agencies for more countries to be taken off the Amber List and for the government to drop self-isolation rules for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Popular European tourist destinations like France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece are all on the Orange List, alongside the United States.

But those hoping to book a late summer getaway could face another hurdle – German Chancellor Angela Merkel calling for travelers from the UK to be quarantined wherever they arrive in the EU, due to growing fears about the spread of the Delta variant.

“In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine – and that is not the case in all European countries, and that is what I would like to see,” she said. declared.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News Merkel’s comments were “unwarranted”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News on Tuesday that non-quarantine travel to Orange List countries for people who have had two injections is “absolutely something” the government is “working on.”

“It hasn’t been clinically advised yet, we’re working on it,” Hancock said of the move, which would see the current 10-day isolation replaced with daily COVID testing.

“When I am able to say something, we will,” he continued.

“But it’s absolutely something we’re working on and it’s something I want to see.”

Reports in recent days have suggested the change could take effect in August.

According to the Times, children traveling with their parents who have both received two doses of the vaccine may also be exempt from quarantine measures under the proposed proposals.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said ministers “are considering the role vaccine certification can play in easing some of the quarantine requirements.”

“I think people recognize, obviously, that we’re doing this to protect everyone’s health, we’ve made all of these huge strides, once we open it up, hopefully July 19, we just want to make sure that we’re not putting it at risk, ”he told the Times CEO Summit.

“But the situation compared to last year, obviously, has changed because a lot of people are vaccinated and that should give us options, and it’s right that we look at them and see what we can do, and this work is in progress. “