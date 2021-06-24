Politics
COVID-19: Boris Johnson says there is a “real opportunity” to “open” travel for those with two jabs | Politics News
Boris Johnson has indicated that an easing of travel rules for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine is on the horizon.
The Prime Minister said there was a “real opportunity” to “open up travel with the double jab”.
Live COVID updates when travel list is updated
“We have more than 60% of our [adult] population that has now had two jabs, 83% have had a jab, ”he said.
“We’re really doing it now. The crucial thing is to show up and get your second jab.
“I’m not going to pretend this summer for travel purposes will be like any summer.
“I don’t want to cover things up, but like I said the other day, it will be different.”
Mr Johnson’s comments precede the government’s latest update to the government’s traffic light system on travel restrictions.
Malta and the Balearic Islands – which include Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera – vsshould be added to the green list without quarantine today, sources suggested.
There have been calls from vacationers and travel agencies for more countries to be taken off the Amber List and for the government to drop self-isolation rules for those who have been fully vaccinated.
Popular European tourist destinations like France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece are all on the Orange List, alongside the United States.
But those hoping to book a late summer getaway could face another hurdle – German Chancellor Angela Merkel calling for travelers from the UK to be quarantined wherever they arrive in the EU, due to growing fears about the spread of the Delta variant.
“In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine – and that is not the case in all European countries, and that is what I would like to see,” she said. declared.
Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News Merkel’s comments were “unwarranted”.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News on Tuesday that non-quarantine travel to Orange List countries for people who have had two injections is “absolutely something” the government is “working on.”
“It hasn’t been clinically advised yet, we’re working on it,” Hancock said of the move, which would see the current 10-day isolation replaced with daily COVID testing.
“When I am able to say something, we will,” he continued.
“But it’s absolutely something we’re working on and it’s something I want to see.”
Reports in recent days have suggested the change could take effect in August.
According to the Times, children traveling with their parents who have both received two doses of the vaccine may also be exempt from quarantine measures under the proposed proposals.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said ministers “are considering the role vaccine certification can play in easing some of the quarantine requirements.”
“I think people recognize, obviously, that we’re doing this to protect everyone’s health, we’ve made all of these huge strides, once we open it up, hopefully July 19, we just want to make sure that we’re not putting it at risk, ”he told the Times CEO Summit.
“But the situation compared to last year, obviously, has changed because a lot of people are vaccinated and that should give us options, and it’s right that we look at them and see what we can do, and this work is in progress. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]