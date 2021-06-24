What is important is the implementation and enforcement of the rules





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – House of Representatives Committee member XI Rahmad Handoyo demanded that the difference regarding the restriction policies implemented by the government, between the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) micro and regional quarantine (confinement) finished. Rahmad maintains that the priority is the implementation and enforcement of the restriction policy, not the form of the restriction. “Whatever is decided, the main factor of success is in its implementation and application, not in the method and the decision. But again, the implementation and application of the rules is the thing. most important, “Rahmad said in a written statement, Thursday / 6/2021). Also Read: This Is The Estimated Lockdown Cost Jokowi Revealed … Rahmad said that the policy confinement taken by several other countries is not necessarily suitable for application in Indonesia. He also believes that President Joko Widodo already has considerations when deciding to continue implementing the policy. PPKM micro in the middle of a peak in cases Covid-19 lately. The PDI-P politician believes that the micro PPKM can also be effective in suppressing Covid-19 cases as long as the rules are strictly and firmly enforced. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “I believe that with the local government, assisted by TNI / Polri, Satpol PP, anyone who violates must be treated with firmness, including the firmness of the regional government to forcibly shut down anything that can potentially cause crowds,” said he declared. mentionned To read also: Jokowi: No need to argue, Micro PPKM and Lockdown have the same essence Rahmad also pointed out that central and regional governments must also provide education and socialization to the public on the importance of health protocols as there are still many people who ignore it. In addition, the government must also speed up the vaccination process so that at least 50 percent of the Indonesian population has been vaccinated this year. Previously reported, President Joko Widodo said the government will continue to implement micro PPKM even though it has received many contributions regarding the reimposition of Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) and confinement. To read also: Jokowi: I welcome the PSBB and Lockdown proposal, but the Micro PPKM is the most appropriate “The government has decided that the micro PPKM is still the most appropriate policy to stop the transmission of Covid-19 at the village level or directly at the root of the problem, namely the community,” Jokowi said on Wednesday (23 / 6/2021). In addition, Jokowi is of the opinion that the micro PPKM will not kill the economy of the community.

