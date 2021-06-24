Politics
The Chinese Communist Party at 100: the secret of its longevity
ON JULY 1 The Chinese Communist Party will celebrate its 100th anniversary. He always said he was great, glorious and correct. And as it enters its second century, the party has good reason to boast. Not only did he survive much longer than his many critics predicted; it also appears to be on the rise. When the Soviet Union imploded in 1991, many experts believed the other great Communist power would be next. To see how wrong they got, consider that President Joe Biden, at a summit on June 13, felt the need to declare not only that America disagreed with China, but also that a much of the world doubted whether or not democracies could compete.
One party ruled China for 72 years, without a mandate from voters. It’s not a world record. Lenin and his sad heirs held power in Moscow a little longer, as did the Workers’ Party in North Korea. But no other dictatorship has been able to transform from a famine-ravaged disaster, as China was under Mao Zedong, into the world’s second-largest economy, whose cutting-edge technology and infrastructure have put the roads to shame. and US railways. The Chinese Communists are the most successful authoritarians in the world.
The Chinese Communist Party has managed to maintain its grip on power for three reasons. First, he is ruthless. Yes, he procrastinated before crushing the protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989. But eventually, he responded to megaphones with bullets, terrorizing the country until he submitted.
Current Chinese leaders show no signs of concern over the massacre. On the contrary, President Xi Jinping laments that the Soviet Union is collapsing because its leaders were not strong enough to stand up and withstand the critical moment. For which to read: Unlike us, they didn’t have the courage to slaughter unarmed protesters with machine guns.
A second reason for the party’s longevity is its ideological agility. A few years after Maos’ death in 1976, a new leader, Deng Xiaoping, began to eliminate the productivity-destroying popular communes of late presidents and to put market forces to work in the countryside. The Maoists winced, but production skyrocketed. Following the fall of Tiananmen and the Soviet Union, Deng fought hard-core Maoists and embraced capitalism with even greater fervor. This has led to the closure of many state-owned enterprises and the privatization of housing. Millions have been made redundant, but China has exploded.
Under Mr. Xi, the party again shifted to focus on ideological orthodoxy. Its recent predecessors have allowed some moderate dissent; he stamped it. Mao is hired again. The Party cadres are imbued with the thought of Xi Jinping. The bureaucracy, army and police have suffered purges of deviant and corrupt officials. Large companies are brought into compliance. Mr. Xi rebuilt the party from the ground up, creating a network of neighborhood spies and injecting executives into private companies to monitor them. Since the day of Maos, society has never been so tightly controlled.
The third reason for the party’s success is that China has not turned into a simple kleptocracy in which wealth is sucked up exclusively by the well-connected. Corruption has become rampant, and the most powerful families are indeed super rich. But many people felt their lives were improving too, and the party was smart enough to acknowledge their demands. He abolished rural taxes and created a social protection system that provides everyone with pensions and subsidized health care. The benefits were not plentiful, but they were appreciated.
Over the years, Western observers have found many reasons to predict the collapse of Chinese communism. Wasn’t the control demanded by a one-party state incompatible with the freedom demanded by a modern economy? One day, China’s economic growth must run out of steam, leading to disillusion and protests. And, if that were not the case, the vast middle class that such growth created would inevitably demand greater freedoms, especially since so many of their children encountered democracy directly when they were educated. In Occident.
These predictions have been belied by the continued popularity of the Communist Parties. Many Chinese credit it for improving their livelihoods. Granted, China’s workforce is aging, shrinking, and used to ridiculously early retirements, but these are the kinds of challenges every government faces, authoritarian or not. Strong economic growth appears to continue for some time to come.
Many Chinese also admire the strong hand of the party. Watch, they say, how quickly China crushed covid-19 and revitalized its economy, even as Western countries stumbled. They relish the idea that China has regained its pride and weight in the world. He plays on a nationalism that the party stirs up. State media confuse the party with the nation and its culture, while caricaturing America as a land of race riots and gun massacres. The alternative to one-party rule, they suggest, is chaos.
When dissent emerges, Xi uses technology to deal with it before it develops. Chinese streets are bristling with cameras, reinforced by facial recognition software. Social networks are spied on and censored. Officials can solve problems sooner or persecute citizens who raise them. Those who share the bad thinking can lose their jobs and their freedom. The price of parties’ success in brutal repression has been horrendous.
No party lasts forever
The most dangerous threat to Mr. Xi does not come from the masses, but from within the party itself. Despite all its efforts, it suffers from factionalism, disloyalty and ideological weariness. Rivals accused of plotting to seize power have been jailed. Chinese politics are more opaque than they have been for decades, but Xi’s endless purges suggest he sees even more hidden enemies.
The moment of greatest instability is likely to be succession. No one knows who will come after Xi, or even what rules will govern the transition. When he removed presidential term limits in 2018, he indicated he wanted to hang on to power indefinitely. But that can make the eventual transfer even more unstable. While the peril to the party will not necessarily lead to the enlightened rule that freedom lovers desire, at some point even this Chinese dynasty will come to an end.
This article appeared in the Leaders section of the print edition under the headline “Always So Strong”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]