Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber sues Boris Johnson over Covid wants data released | United Kingdom | New

Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses reopening UK cinemas

Lord Lloyd Webber – alongside musical theater impresario Cameron Mackintosh and music industry body LIVE – is calling on ministers to turn in the results of the Events Research Program (ERP).

The ERP has performed Covid mitigation testing, including wearing of masks and pre-entry testing, in a variety of sports, entertainment and conference venues. The tests aimed to determine how mass events can be safely resumed. Lord Lloyd Webber said: “Last week I rejected the government’s invitation to designate Cinderella as a last-minute part of the events research agenda. “Today, with a range of voices from across the theater and live entertainment industries, we are forced to go further.

“Now we just need to see the data that is being used to strangle our industry so unfairly. “The government’s actions are forcing theater and music companies to fall off a cliff as the summer progresses, while choosing high-profile sporting events to take place. “The situation is more than urgent. “ Supporters of the lawsuit said events such as the FA Cup final at Wembley and the Brit Awards had been a “huge success … showing that with proper precautions in place, the live events were in full swing. capacity can unfold safely “. READ MORE: Andrew Lloyd Webber faces backlash after Boris Johnson announcement

Earlier this month, Lord Lloyd Webber turned down Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offer to add his new musical Cinderella to a full-capacity live events pilot program. He said: “I made it clear that I would only be able to participate if others were involved and the rest of the industry – theater and music – was treated equally. “It has not been confirmed to me. “It became clear that while sporting events like Wimbledon had obviously been working with the government for some time on this pilot and were even able to start selling tickets yesterday, the theater industry and its audiences are, once again, more, an afterthought and undervalued. “ DO NOT MISS

A government spokesperson said he was “disappointed” that the theater manager did not participate in the trial. They said: “We are disappointed that Lord Lloyd Webber has decided not to participate in the events research program, having engaged with his team on exactly the same basis as a wide range of other cultural and sporting events. . “We will be presenting details of the next stage of the program very soon, once all public health considerations have been finalized, and this will include a number of other theaters. “This research will build on successful pilot events in the arts, music and sport sectors.”

Currently, cinemas still cannot open at full capacity after Mr Johnson postponed the final stage of England’s coronavirus roadmap out of lock for four weeks. Lord Lloyd Webber has previously said that if cinemas cannot open at full capacity after June 21, he is ready to be arrested if authorities intervene. Julian Bird, managing director of the Society of London Theater, warned that delaying the reopening of theaters to capacity would have “serious implications” for theaters. He said: “This delay affects not only the productions and theaters that are preparing to open in the coming weeks, but also the currently socially distanced shows, which had planned to increase their capacity – and the producers making the difficult decision to start rehearsals for shows due to open in late July or August, with thousands of jobs at stake.

