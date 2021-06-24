Iowa poll shows Donald Trump’s favor improving, remains a polarizing number





DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Although former President Donald Trump remains a polarizing figure among the Iowans, his favorability scores have improved since March.

That’s according to a new Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll that shows an even split, with 49% saying they view the former president favorably and 49% view him unfavorably.

However, the Iowans differ in the intensity of their views on Trump. The poll shows that 40% of Iowans say they see it very unfavorably, while 29% see it very favorably.

The latest poll shows an improvement in Trump’s favor ratings in Iowa since March, when 45% of Iowans said they viewed him favorably, while 53% viewed him unfavorably.

Trump won Iowa with six electoral votes in the 2020 election. Trump also won Iowa in 2016, toppling him of Democrats after Barack Obama won it twice in a row.

All of this comes as Trump raised the possibility of running for president again in 2024. But the majority of Iowans responded to the poll saying they certainly wouldn’t vote for him.

When asked if they would vote for him if he was the Republican candidate in the 2024 general election, 45% said they were unlikely to vote for him. That’s compared to 39 percent who said they were likely to vote for him. Eleven percent said they might or might not vote for him, while two percent were unsure and two percent said they would not vote at all.

Seltzer & Co. of Des Moines conducted this survey among 807 Iowans aged 18 and over between June 13-16.

See the full survey results here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

