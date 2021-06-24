If there are no obstacles, next week there will be information





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Principal experts from the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabaline said that at that time his party had not been certain of the appointment of Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces. According to him, this will not be known until next week. "Regarding the determination of the deputy commander of TNI, indeed so far we at the office of the presidential staff have not received any specific information and timetable," Ngabalin said. on his official Serbet Ngabalin YouTube account as confirmed by Kompas.com, Thursday 6/24/2021). "If all goes well next week, we can get specific information about the appointment of the deputy commander of TNI," he continued. Also Read: Acceptance of Proposals, Jokowi Deals with Deputy Commander of Indonesian Armed Forces Ngabalin revealed, as usual, that President Joko Widodo considers two things to determine the leadership of TNI and Polri, again on two considerations. First of all, the consideration of professionalism, career path, etc.

"And the second is the scope of the organization. Tetu Mr. President has jurisdiction on the basis of the provisions of the Constitution of 1945, he has the prerogative to appoint and determine, to appoint," he said. added. Previously reported by Kompas.com, the post of deputy commander of TNI has been reinstated by President Joko Widodo. By Presidential Regulation number 66 of 2019 regarding the organizational structure of the Indonesian National Armed Forces signed by Jokowi, the position was restored. Read also: Here are the profiles of the three Chiefs of Staff, candidates for the post of Deputy Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Position Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces itself is not a new department. This position once existed, but was abolished by the fourth Indonesian president, Abdurrahman Wahid alias Gus Dur.

