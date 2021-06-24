Chinese Xi Jinping app created to spread nationalism targets women in romance scams









ANI |

Update: June 24, 2021 4:22 PM IS

Beijing [China], June 24 (ANI): In recent months, local media and public security bureaus across China have reported a wave of men targeting women in romance scams using Study Xi, Strong Nation, a app created by the Communist Party’s Propaganda Department in 2019 to promote the study of “Xi Jinping’s Thought.”

The crooks tricked the victims into claiming their official positions (military officers and government officials) that prevented them from using social media or normal dating apps, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Ziyu Yang, writing in the Los Angeles Times, said Chinese app Xi Jinping has gone from nationalism to scamming women.

Officials, including officials, teachers, public company employees and bureaucrats, discussed the Xi, Strong Nation study daily to score points for studying “Xi Jinping’s Thought,” Ziyu said.

In modus operandi, the Xi Study crooks would lure their targets into lucrative investment schemes on shady online platforms.

In some cases, victims transferred millions of RMB (China’s official currency) before realizing they had been duped, according to a report from Zhejiang province that has since been suppressed, the Los Angeles Times.

The government has attempted to erase such revelations. Similar reports in the media and the police regarding the “Study Xi” scams in Sichuan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Shanghai, Shandong and Hubei have been censored.

“When a gang of crooks set their sights on Study Xi, Strong Nation, the new script appears on the pig slaughter plate,” said a police officer in a video warning of the scams. He used Chinese slang in which unwitting victims are compared to slowly fattened pigs with confidence, then suddenly driven to slaughter.

It’s ironic, albeit embarrassing, a twist in the history of a digital indoctrination app that has been called the Xi-era version of Mao Zedong’s little red book – an ideological control tool that has been subverted. for sinister purposes. This highlights a wider problem of online and phone fraud that also has worrying privacy implications as police expand cell phone surveillance, Ziyu says.

The Xi app gamified studying the president’s teachings, awarding points for frequent logins, time spent reading and watching videos of Xi’s speeches, and taking “Xi Jinping Thought” quizzes. Scores were kept in competition on public rankings that were sometimes part of employee job performance reviews.

It quickly became the most downloaded app in China, gaining international media attention for its coercion of exercised patriotism as well as for its surveillance potential, the Los Angeles Times reported. A 2019 security audit by the Open Technology Fund found that the Xi study contained code equivalent to a digital backdoor that essentially allowed “full administrator-level access to a user’s phone.”

The app also sent detailed daily logs of user activity and could scan phones for other apps, including foreign apps like WhatsApp, Kakao Talk, Facebook Messenger, and Skype.

Having such international phone applications has had dire consequences, especially in the far west region of Xinjiang in China, where Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities found with them through intense police surveillance have been found. detained in “re-education” camps. Many had committed no crime.

Such treatment has so far not extended to the Han Chinese majority outside Xinjiang. But contact with foreign websites and foreign networks has already become a red flag in China’s battle against digital fraud.

According to a 2020 report on the fight against digital fraud by the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technologies, a government think tank under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, more than 95% of digital crooks contact their targets from IP addresses outside of mainland China.

Many crooks belong to Chinese organized crime networks based in Southeast Asia, said a Hunan police officer who had made videos online warning of the Xi app scams. He asked not to use his name as he did not have permission to speak to the media. These Mandarin-speaking networks are involved not only in digital scams, he said, but also in online gambling, drug and wildlife trafficking, and other types of activity. illegal, reported the Los Angeles Times.

While the fraud problems in China are real, many reviewers of the anti-fraud app question whether the app’s real intention is protection or surveillance – or just another example of incompetent “formalism” among Chinese bureaucrats keen to meet performance quotas by producing download numbers.

In May, China implemented new regulations that for the first time defined what personal information was “necessary” for apps to collect and prohibit excessive data collection and fraud verification.

Within weeks, regulators took 90 apps offline for “irregular collection of personal information,” including apps created by some of China’s most powerful tech companies.

The police anti-fraud app appears to be doing exactly what the government is trying to stop tech companies from doing. It requires users to submit their phone number, real name, ID number, home address, and facial recognition data. It also requires access to contacts, messages, apps, photos, visited websites, music, videos, recordings, social media accounts, transactions, calls, microphone, camera, screenshots, location and storage of the device, reported the Los Angeles Times.

From this perspective, the fact that the app actually reduces fraud matters less than the illusion that many users are joining an anti-fraud campaign, as does the fact that people really believe the “Xi Jinping thought. Matters less than having millions of users scoring Xi quizzes every day, Ziyu said. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos