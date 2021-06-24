PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project in 3 Months: BS Yediyurappa | Bangalore News





BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that the foundation stone for the first phase of the long-awaited and highly anticipated commuter rail link will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three months.

On Thursday, Yediyurappa decided to make its presence felt at the ground level of the project by taking a tour along the Bengaluru Cantonment-Heelalige section to inspect the Indian railway doubling works.

The same section will be used for the first phase of the commuter train works from Heelalige (Chandapura) Rajanukunte. Shortly after his inspection, Yediyurappa spoke to the media and said: The Bengaluru suburban rail project is one of the most important projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is close to his heart. As a result, we have no doubt that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the project three months from today, when we finalize the tenders for the first phase.

According to government officials, Karnataka has already written to the PMO asking for its agreement to lay the foundation stone when the tenders are finalized for the first phase. In fact, we wanted the PM to pose it himself earlier last month, but due to Covid-19 we were unable to complete our tendering process. And inviting the PM for the cornerstone laying ceremony without finalizing the tenders will be embarrassing. Now, with the tenders likely to be completed in three months, we have sought permission from the PMO for the groundbreaking ceremony, a government official said.

Meanwhile, after the inspection, Yediuyrappa also announced that the Center had given approval for external borrowing of Rs 7,400 crore under the 15,767 crore project. The project is funded in a 20:20:60 ratio, with the state and center having equal fiscal responsibility and the remaining 60 percent of funding is to be generated through loans.

Sources suggest that foreign borrowing will come from foreign agencies, for which the finance ministry has given approval in principle.

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, which is being executed by K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited), the joint venture of the Government of Karnataka and the Union Ministry of Railways, will have four corridors of one 148 km long. The corridors are: KSR Bengaluru City Devanahalli via Kempegowda International Airport (41.40 km), Byappanahalli Chikkabanavara (25 km), Kengeri Whitefield (35.52 km), Heelalige (Chandapura) Rajankunte (46.24 km). Among the four corridors, work on Byappanahalli-Chikkabanavara and Heelalige-Rajankunte will be resumed initially, a statement from the CM office said.

Two doubling projects to be completed by 2023

The single rail line between Yeswantpur – Channasandra and Byappanahalli Hosur was a major constraint for the operation of more trains from Bengaluru to its outskirts. These two doubling projects were sanctioned in 2018-19 with a 50-50 cost sharing between the government of Karnataka and the Union Ministry of Railways and are being executed by K-RIDE.

The 48 km Byappanahalli-Hosur railway doubling project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 499 crore. Of this amount, the state government will support a total of Rs 250 crore and has already released Rs 65 crore for this project in 2020-2021. This project started in October 2020 and is expected to be completed by December 2023. The tendering process is underway and currently earthworks, extension of major bridges and minor bridges are underway, says a press release from SWR.

Likewise, the 22 km long Yeswantpur Channasandra railway doubling project is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 315 crore. The state government will support Rs 157 crore and Rs 35 crore was released in 2020-21. Work on the project started from October 2020 and is expected to be completed by December 2023. All major tenders related to the project, such as civil works and S&T works, have been awarded . Currently, earthworks are underway, he said.

Once these two doubling projects are completed, additional rail services can be operated from Yeswantpur / KSR Bengaluru City stations. The CM ordered officials to complete the work within a specified time, the statement added.







