Jim Jordan’s Section 230 Bill Won’t Bring Donald Trump Back





Conservative activists across the country are demanding action from Congress to harness the power of big tech and end online censorship. There are several ways to do this. Many Republicans, like Colorado Congressman Ken Buck, see recent bipartisan antitrust bills in the House as an opportunity to reduce the power of these companies. Others, like Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, suggest we should instead focus on reforming Section 230 to better protect online speech.

We agree with Jordan that Section 230 reform is a must, and he is one of our most vocal congressional allies in the fight against Big Tech censorship. His credibility on the matter is impossible to deny. But sadly, Jordan’s proposed section 230 legislation, the Protect Speech Act, will do little to protect free speech online and may in fact codify Big Tech’s censorship regime into law.

Republicans should adopt a simple litmus test in deciding whether or not to support a Section 230 reform bill: Will the reform require, or at least strongly urge, Facebook and Twitter to overturn the bill? ban on President Donald Trump? If the answer is “no” then we have a problem. And the answer with Jordan’s Bill is almost certainly “no”.

With few exceptions, the Protect Speech Act continues to provide large tech companies with the extraordinary legal protections they enjoy under Section 230. The bill allows such companies to freely censor user content in a number of jurisdictions. different categories. While some of these categories make sense and have judicially refined definitions, such as “obscene” content, other categories are extremely vague and constitutionally suspect. Censorship of “excessively violent” content is authorized by the bill, but who can define “excess? Would online news footage of a bloody Antifa riot be called “excessive”? These questions appear to be left to the sole discretion of woken content moderators in Silicon Valley.

Other hazards abound. The tech giants would have the absolute power to censor “harassing” content and remove anything they deem objectionable enough. The promotion of “violent extremism” may be prohibited, which sounds harmless, but the big tech companies could, and probably would interpret, “violent extremism” as hyperbole that departs from politically correct orthodoxy. In fact, they’ve already done it by blocking complaints about the integrity of the 2020 election and removing overt COVID-19 “misinformation” (much of which, by the way, turned out to be true).

Supporters of the Protect Speech Act might argue that the bill only protects big tech censorship decisions if they are based on an “objectively reasonable belief” that the decisions conform to one of the bill’s enumerated categories. . But this three-word sentence is an ill-suited tool for evaluating content moderation decisions on online platforms. This same phrase has been used in some complex and confusing court decisions in patent infringement and tax evasion cases, where objectively reasonableness can indeed be demonstrated. But in the Big Tech context, a monopolist could easily use their terms of service as a pretext to subjectively suppress unwanted opinions and get away with it.

Representative Jim Jordan, (R-OH) speaks during a House Subcommittee hearing on the Coronavirus Crisis in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2021 in Washington DC Stefani Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

This same expression was also used by the Supreme Court in 1989 in Graham v. Connor to analyze civil cases alleging excessive use of force by police. There the Court applied the “objective reasonableness” standard through the prism of the Fourth Amendment rule against unreasonable foreclosure. This lens makes sense precisely because it “provides an explicit textual source of constitutional protection,” as the Court wrote, and has been supported by decades of judicial interpretation.

Sadly, Bill Jordan fails to anchor its prescriptions for online speech to the objective values ​​of First Amendment free speech or, for that matter, any other constitutional measure. Left adrift in an ocean of uncertainty, Jordan’s “objectively reasonable” requirement will find refuge with judges who, as they have done for years, will rely on Big Tech monopolies and their army of lawyers. , thus immunizing their subjective censorship. the decisions.

This outcome is virtually guaranteed because the bill actually requires companies to meet their own terms of service as a sign of “good faith”. It inflicts the deepest cut of all: Bill Jordan allows gigantic tech giants to continue to deprive citizen-users of their day in court thanks to Section 230, Washington’s endless giveaway for wake up digital monopolies.

Ultimately, the reform of Article 230 must adhere to three principles derived from our founding fathers. First, the Declaration of Independence listed the deprivation of a jury trial at the hands of the British Crown as one of the founders’ great grievances. Today, a right of action of private citizens against dominant technology companies in the market is a must.

Addressing concentrated power is also essential, both logically and historically. The framers were wary of government-backed monopolies, and while constitutional language banning the practice some of them have advocated has not gained ground, their concerns should inform any amendment to Section 230 today.

Finally, Congress should consider the wisdom and democratic fabric of the First Amendment as the only truly objective measure to correct the censorship practices of Big Tech monopolies.

Congressman Jordan certainly understands the existential threat that big tech companies pose to our democracy. He will play a key role in determining any legislative solution that will ultimately be passed by Congress and enacted. We hope he will return to the drawing board and try again. The Protect Speech Act should be seen as a worthy first draft attempt, but nothing more.

Craig Parshall is a constitutional attorney serving as senior legal policy and civil liberty adviser to the American Principles Project (APP), where he focuses on freedom of expression online. Jon Schweppe is the Director of Policy and Government Affairs for APP.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors.

