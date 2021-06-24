Turkey gives nearly 45 million coronavirus vaccines

Turkey has administered nearly 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Thursday.

More than 30 million people have received their first doses, while more than 14.6 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry count.

As of Thursday morning, 5.78 million people received their first doses in Istanbul while more than 2.49 million people received their first doses in the capital Ankara. Ministry data also showed that more than 2 million people received their first vaccine against COVID-19 in western Izmir province.

Turkey lowered the age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to 18 on Wednesday, with appointments scheduled from Friday, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also unveiled on Tuesday Turkovac, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed locally in the country, which has entered phase 3 clinical trials.

Amid a nationwide drop in COVID-19 cases, Turkey is expected to end all restrictions, including nighttime curfews and full lockdown on Sunday, effective July 1.

On June 1, the country relaxed some measures after a strict 17-day lockdown.

The total number of cases in the country on Wednesday now stands at more than 5.38 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,358 with 65 new deaths.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has killed more than 3.89 million people in 192 countries and regions, with nearly 179.6 million cases reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.