Projo: Many countries change the time of the presidential office





Tribunnews.com reporter Dennis Destryawan TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – DPP Projo President Budi Arie Setiadi said a number of countries have amended the constitution to extend the president’s term. Budi Arie stressed that Projo’s political position is to support President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for two terms. He also assured that Projo would follow the constitutional mandate. This is what Budi Arie said in the Tribun Network discussion, “Pros and Cons of the 3 Period Chairman and the Jokowi-Prabowo Pair,” which was guided by the Deputy News Director and News Director. of the Tribun network, Domuara D Ambarita and Rachmat Hidayat. , Thursday (24/6/2021). “These two things serve as a benchmark for our thinking and our action. What Bung Qodari said goes beyond this box,” Budi Arie said. However, Budi said, a number of countries have made changes to the presidential term. Read also : Fadli Zon: President’s speech for 3 periods is very counterproductive and unethical in a pandemic situation Among them, Russia, which opened the door for Vladimir Putin to gain power until 2036. Then the Chancellor of Germany can have up to four terms. “The change happened. There were needs depending on the conditions. South Korea started to discuss it, the period cannot be two periods,” Budi said. Budi Arie responded to the speech by Joko Widodo-Prabowo Subianto (Jokpro) volunteer advisor for 2024 Muhammad Qodari. Read also : Speech by the president for 3 periods, Fadli Zon: Poor Pak Jokowi However, Projo is concerned about the immaturity of democracy in Indonesia. For example, when there was polarization in the 2019 general election. Then Qodari’s speech was deemed inappropriate. Because, it was initiated in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic which is “ferocious”. “Maybe next year it can be intense, we can see the dynamics of society. Because we have to look at the needs of the nation and the plight of the people. Projo depends on the people,” Budi Arie said. about Jokowi’s 3rd term speech. .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos