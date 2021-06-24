How Trump Redefined Conservatism





In 2004, Pennsylvania Rep. Patrick Toomey was the face of the conservative uprising. An anti-tax and anti-spending hawk, Toomey was one of many conservative upstarts who prioritized a more moderate Republican; in Toomey’s case, longtime Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter.

Then-Republican President George W. Bush sided with Specter, who ultimately won by less than 2 percentage points. After Specter changed parties in 2009 when polls showed Toomey beat him in a primary, Toomey won the seat in 2010.

But despite the Conservative good faith that helped Toomey get elected, he suffered a backlash from the GOP after becoming one of seven Senate Republicans to join Democrats in voting to convict former President Donald Trump in the election. his second impeachment trial.

Toomey’s transition from a conservative insurgent to an outcast among certain factions of his party is not unique, however.

Senator Mitt Romney called himself “sternly conservative” during his 2012 presidential bid and planned to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But when he became a senator years later, he often opposed Trump’s agenda and twice voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trials, facing criticism from Republicans in response.

To be clear, Toomey, Romney, and the now ousted GOP leader, Rep. Liz Cheney, haven’t given up on political views that ten years ago flagged them as conservatives. But in the meantime, Trump and his presidency may have shifted the ideological ground beneath their feet.

At first, Trump seemed like an unlikely candidate to redefine conservative politics. In 2016, he was pilloried as insufficiently conservative by some GOP quarters after supporting tax hikes on the wealthy and pledging to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Voters did not view Trump as so conservative. Senators widely regarded as Conservatives, such as Senators Ben Sasse and Jeff Flake, have said they will not vote for him.

Ultimately, Trump’s nomination and the election that followed sparked a fight within the Republican Party over what the party stood for – a fight the former president appears to have won. In fact, we found in our research in 2016 and 2021 that Trump’s influence over the party began to redefine what it means to be “conservative.”

If there is one group of people who are likely to care what words like “conservative” and “liberal” mean, it is the political activists. These are the people who participate in politics beyond voting: they volunteer for political campaigns, donate money, work for politicians, and in some cases even run for themselves. They also help define their parties in the eyes of voters and can be good barometers of shifting ideological winds, as they often influence and sometimes regulate the positions of politicians.

So to better understand how party activists think about conservatism, and to gauge Trump’s effect on how they think about it, we’ve teamed up with HuffPost and YouGov to survey Republican and Democratic activists three times over the course of the 2016 campaign, then once with YouGov. in 2021 after Trump stepped down, to ask them each time how good they thought they thought a pair of prominent politicians to be. For each pair, we simply asked, “Which of these two politicians is the more liberal / conservative?” By chance, some politicians are going to be matched with particularly liberal or conservative counterparts, so just counting the number of times a politician has been rated “more liberal” or “more conservative” will not suffice. Instead, we adjusted the politicians that a given politician was compared against, which is akin to a “calendar strength” adjustment in the analysis of sports teams.

A few key findings emerge immediately. First, looking only at data from our 2021 survey, a politician’s support for Trump has come to define who party activists consider conservative. Romney, Toomey and Sasse were all considered fairly liberal Republicans despite their conservative voting records in Congress, according to DW-Nominate, who quantifies the ideology of each member of Congress based on the roll-call votes cast during a legislative session. Strongly pro-Trump politicians (or politicians adjacent to Trump) like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Senators Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham, and Trump were all clustered in the more conservative end of the spectrum, although there is a big difference, ideologically speaking, between these men. Pence, for example, stands out for having established a very conservative record ahead of Trump, while the claims of Cotton, Graham, Hawley and DeSantis to be so conservative are more closely tied to their connection to Trump. What seems more important is not so much the number of votes in the pre-Trump era as it is the relationship with Trump.

Trump redefines what it means to be conservative

Ideology scores for the current 100 U.S. senators and 14 other prominent politicians, based on responses to a poll of activists in April 2021

Respondents were presented with pairs of politicians and asked which of the two was more conservative or more liberal. Answers have been adjusted based on the politicians that a given politician has been compared to.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Angus King are independents who caucus with Democrats.

Sources: HuffPost, YouGov

And despite his ideological heterodoxies, Trump has been seen as more conservative than all of the 114 politicians we’ve asked about except 10. Ideology, in other words, isn’t just about politics.

To be sure, this investigation was carried out after the November 2020 election, the storming of the United States Capitol on January 6 and the subsequent impeachment of Trump, and so Trump may be particularly influential.

However, using our survey data from 2016, we can see that even before Trump became president, he was starting to redefine who party activists thought to be conservative. For example, based on their voting records via DW-Nominate, which scores voting records from 1 (most conservative) to -1 (most liberal), Flake and Sasse were about as conservative as Senator Ted Cruz. But activists thought Flake and Sasse were significantly more moderate, most likely due to their outspoken opposition to Trump. Meanwhile, pro-Trump senators like Jeff Sessions (the first senator to back Trump) and Cotton were seen to be far more conservative than their actual voting results indicate. Trump, in other words, began to reshape who was “conservative” long before he was elected.

Of course, our measure of ideology is no more “real” than a measure based on roll-call votes, but it is perhaps a closer approximation to how the country views ideology. of these politicians. On the one hand, votes are real while speeches are cheap. On the other hand, senators can only vote on matters that are put to a vote, and their voting decisions are often strategic. For example, much of what they vote on is motivated by party loyalty, while they can often express more nuance in public statements or even campaign announcements. This is why issues such as abortion and a politician’s stance on it can hold a high place in the minds of activists, even though these issues rarely go to Congress for votes.

Political scientists like to point out that ideology and party are not the same thing. And yet our measure of ideology among political activists suggests it’s even trickier than we think. We know the Republican Party is changing. Longtime conservatives like Romney and Cheney say the party has abandoned conservative principles and they hope the GOP will come back to them. Our research, however, suggests another possibility: conservative principles themselves are changing. The Republican Party’s civil war, to the extent that there is one, is not between conservatism and a new form of populism. Instead, it’s between the old view of conservatism and the new one. This suggests a very different future for the Republican Party – a future in which reactions to Trump influence those considered conservative more than opinions on taxes or spending.

This story and additional data is also available on YouGov.

