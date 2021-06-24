Mamata Banerjee Writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Calls for WHO Early Approval for Covaxin | West Bengal News





KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asking for his urgent intervention regarding the WHO approval for Covaxin, which is still not authorized in several countries. “I ask for your kind intervention so that prompt approval is received for COVAXIN of the WHO and the students do not have any problems. It will also benefit people traveling abroad for work, business, education and any other purpose, ”the chief minister of Bengal said in her letter to the prime minister. West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi: “I ask for your kind intervention so that prompt approval is received for COVAXIN from WHO and students have no problems. It will also benefit people traveling to the foreigner for work, business, education and any other purpose ” pic.twitter.com/SD6FQvlACj ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021 The supremo of TMC also urged the Center to take immediate action to ensure that people vaccinated with Covaxin are not prevented from traveling to foreign countries. The Trinamool congressman asserted that Covaxine has also created problems with neighboring Bangladesh and Brazil. “Covaxin has not been authorized by foreign countries and is not accepted there. Several students, aspiring to higher studies abroad, are having difficulty traveling because they have taken the doses of Covaxin,” he said. she mentioned in her letter. “Covaxin is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it even created problems with Brazil and Bangladesh, ”Banerjee said earlier. The chief minister said those who have taken the Covishield doses have no problems. “Either you have Covaxin authenticated by the World Health Organization (WHO) immediately or you take further steps to have Covaxin accepted worldwide,” she said. Banerjee previously asked Chief Secretary HK Dwidevi to write to the Union Health Secretary and Cabinet Secretary about it. She said her government had purchased and supplied doses of Covishield to the people of the state. Most countries require visitors for full vaccination certificates to allow them entry. Banerjee also attacked the Center, highlighting the gap between the PM’s announcement of the universal immunization program and its implementation on June 21. “Fifteen days has been lost… Can you imagine! Who is responsible for this? Why will the opposition play with a disease? I think BJP is a big disease for everyone. They can’t not digest the verdict of the people, nor accept the agitation of the people. Don’t you think they should be ashamed? ” she said. The TMC chief on Wednesday criticized BJP national president JP Nadda for allegedly the opposition was playing politics with the vaccination treat. Banerjee alleged that the central government led by the BJP was responsible for the second wave. “They did not vaccinate West Bengal properly. However, some BJP states are getting a good number of vaccines. In Gujarat, there are BJP party offices from where the vaccines are distributed,” she said. asserted. Live







