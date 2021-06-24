Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump think they can save their reputations by pretending they have nothing to do with Trump





When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner decided to move to Washington in 2017 and work in the White House, they clearly believed that eight years later they would return to New York and be celebrated not only as the King and Queen of the city, but also as global. Icons. Michelle Obama was begging them to co-write her next book. MoMa would call to ask if it would be good to rename the place the Javanka Museum of Modern Art. Every four years people begged them to run for president. Jared would be presented as the man who ultimately achieved peace in the Middle East. World leaders would no longer have phrases saying Who let her in here? when approached by the former first girl at gatherings of really important people. In short, they would have acquired the power and the respect they undoubtedly thought they deserved.

Instead, thanks to their attachment to an imbalanced fanatic for four years, to a global pandemic that Jared personally exacerbated, and an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the U.S. government led by a fascist mob that Ivanka publicly praised before taking herself off. Realizing what it looked like, the duo’s reputation has never been stellar to begin with have been in the bathroom since January. The situation is so bad that couples who have never been aware of themselves seem to understand how deeply hated they are, hence their desperate attempts to improve their position in society by pretending that they don’t want to have anything. to do with Donald Trump.

In a move straight out of the same playbook they used during their time in the White House, where they would literally run off the scene every time Trump did something really bad, and hope people think that they had nothing to do with it despite being senior advisers to the president, Jared and Ivanka would now try to convince people who don’t know better that they’ve all but cut ties with the 45th president because of his erratic behavior and his insistence on winning the 2020 election. Naturally, sources familiar with the matter shared with CNN the couples’ allegations of reluctance with Trump:

With every day that passes away from Washington, former President Donald Trump’s grievances continue unabated. And those complaints seem to alienate two of the people who were closest to him during his tenure in the White House: his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner as he often has a rotating audience of enthusiastic listeners, the deviation. between Trump and his daughter and son-in-law is growing week by week, according to 12 former Trump White House officials, former administration officials, family friends, acquaintances and members of the Trumps team. who spoke with CNN about changes to the current inner circle of former presidents.

Much of the reason for the split is that Trump is constantly rehashing the past and his inability to move on. The former president also began to question the role that Kushnerone of the few people who were able to stay close to Trump throughout his two presidential campaigns and his tenure in the White House played in his presidential legacy.

Ivanka Trump has also struggled to unravel the tangles caused by years spent alongside her father in the White House as she seeks a less complicated life for her family, according to two acquaintances.

Of course, while they are less interested in dealing with the ex-president, the two followed him to Florida after leaving DC, apparently having bought a $ 30 million property close enough to Mar-a-Lago to be able to dine with dad. . And they’ll be spending the summer at the same Bedminster, New Jersey club as Trump, where their accommodation is literally steps away from his:

Last week, Kushner, Ivanka Trump and their children took a summer road trip from Miami to, possibly, Bedminster. In Bedminster, Kushner Cottage and Trump Cottage are only a few blocks apart, about as close as families have been for a long time from the White House.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos