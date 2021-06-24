How Trump is trying to play a role in the races in New York





Last Monday, Bernie Ment heard his doorbell ring. It was a UPS delivery that contained an envelope with the seals of the White House and Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by former President Donald Trump.

The writing style is undeniable. The letter scrawled in black marker on a newspaper article about Onondaga County Conservative Party leader Ment announced his intention to get rid of Republican Representative John Katko in next year’s election.

“Imagine getting a letter from your favorite author or your favorite actor, or whatever turns you on in life,” Ment said in an interview this week.

Trump’s letter called the move to dump Katko, who had voted several months earlier to impeach him in the wake of the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, a “big decision.” He appointed Conservative Party leaders widely known in New York political circles.

“Find a candidate,” Trump added, with an emphasis for emphasis.

The letter highlights how active Trump remains in House races for Republicans who have crossed paths with him. And Katko, whose office has not returned messages seeking comment, is in a particularly lonely position.

North of her central New York district, Representative Elise Stefanik has become a staunch supporter of the former president, replacing Trump critic Representative Liz Cheney as the third Republican House Conference lawmaker. To the east is the district of Representative Claudia Tenney, a Republican who received financial support from Trump’s family and Trump himself while in office.

And in the Southern Tier, another moderate Republican, Representative Tom Reed, is retiring at the end of the year on charges of sexual harassment.

A former federal prosecutor, Katko is now the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee. Given the potential for a GOP takeover of the chamber next year, Katko would be handed the hammer as chairman of the leading committee who faces a range of political challenges, including cybersecurity and terrorism. .

Katko represents and has retained a swing district in the Syracuse region that had reliably switched parties for several rounds until he won it in 2014. Voters in that region are ready to split their ballots for a Democratic presidential candidate and to re-elect Republican Katko.

Ment, the leader of the Conservative Party in Onondaga County, sees it differently. Yes, a split with the Tories could lead to a Doug Hoffman-style scenario, in which a Democratic candidate is victorious. But he’s willing to live with it if that means Katko doesn’t get another tenure.

And for Ment, it’s not just Katko’s impeachment vote. He stressed that Katko supports legislation strengthening the rights of LGBTQ people and against the repeal of Obamacare. He also voted to strip Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of her committee appointments.

“There are too many controversial votes John Katko cast that essentially forced us as Tories to stand up on principle and pledge not to approve him for re-election,” Ment said.

Trump has lost New York, his home state, twice. And yet there are pockets of support for the former president.

“New York is an example of how the president can select congressional races across the country and have an effect,” said state Conservative Party chairman Gerry Kassar.

Kassar predicts that Trump may be useful in shedding light on candidates and, in turn, increasing a voter base in the process ahead of the midterm elections next year.

“You have to really excite this base, this base which is larger than the actual registration with candidates who reflect their real views,” Kassar said. “President Trump really speaks for a lot of these people.”

