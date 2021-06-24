Cross-Strait Peace is a National Security Interest of the United States





Washington, June 23 (CNA) Peacekeeping in the Taiwan Strait is of critical importance to the United States, the senior US general said on Wednesday at a hearing with the House Armed Services Committee representatives. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has said unification with Taiwan is both a fundamental national security interest for China and a legacy issue for Chinese leader Xi Jinping (). “It is also a fundamental national security interest of the United States to ensure that everything that happens in Taiwan is peaceful and that we do not have a general conflict in the region or in the world.” Milley told lawmakers. The United States supports a peaceful resolution of the problem between Taiwan and China, he added. Milley said the United States was closely monitoring the China People’s Liberation Army, which had strengthened its capabilities, but added that he saw no indication that China would attempt to take control of Taiwan by force. over the next one or two years. “The cost to China far exceeds the benefit,” Milley said. His comments followed recent warnings from some US officials and lawmakers of a possible invasion of the island by Beijing, which accuses the US of exaggerating the military threat from China to increase its military budget. Former U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Philip Davidson told a congressional hearing in March that China’s threats to Taiwan could manifest over the next six years as Beijing seeks to supplant the role of American leadership in the international order. John Aquilino, who took over from Davidson in April, declined to endorse that specific timeline at his confirmation of appointment hearing later in March, but told lawmakers the issue was “much closer to us than the most don’t think so “. Milley said on Wednesday that he did not reject the comments made by the two admirals, but did not see the threats from China “coming out of the blue.” “President Xi and his army would do the math and they know that an invasion to capture such a large island with so many people and the defensive capacity available to the Taiwanese would be extraordinarily complicated and expensive,” he said. -he adds. (By Chiang Chin-yeh and Teng Pei-ju) Final element / AW

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos