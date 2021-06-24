Pakistani police arrest suspects after car bomb exploded outside Hafiz Saeed’s house





Explosion in front of Hafiz Saeed’s house in Lahore, Pakistan on June 23, 2021 | Twitter / @EhEhsanullah

Lahore: Pakistani authorities on Thursday carried out raids in various cities of the province of Punjab and arrested several suspects in connection with the explosion in front of the house of the brain of the terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008 and leader of Jamat-ud- Dawa (JuD) Hafiz bans Saeed here.

At least three people were killed and 21 others injured in the blast that took place on a police picket outside Saeed’s residence at the BOR Society in Johar Town around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Some policemen who guarded his house were also seriously injured. The windows and walls of Saeed’s house were damaged by the impact of the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

According to a Geo TV report, the Punjab Police’s Counterterrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday carried out raids in various towns in Punjab in connection with the explosion.

Citing sources, the report says the CTD has arrested several suspicious people.

The CTD and intelligence agencies gathered the evidence at the scene of the crime, the sources said, adding that the ball bearings, pieces of iron and parts of the vehicle have been preserved.

Investigative agencies have also started geo-fencing the area to help probe the blast, according to the report.

In geolocation, a virtual geographic boundary around an area is created using Global Positioning System (GPS) or Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, allowing software to trigger a response when a device mobile enters or leaves the area.

The 71-year-old radical cleric is serving a prison sentence at Kot Lakhpat high-security prison in Lahore for his conviction in terrorist financing cases.

The explosion sparked rumors that Saeed was present in the house.

Meanwhile, condemning the terrorist incident, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that Pakistan could see an increase in such attacks due to the flawed Afghan policies of the current government led by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to media in Parliament in Islamabad on Wednesday, Bilawal said such incidents could increase as Pakistan’s policy in the Afghan peace process is not correct and added that some terrorist organizations are also active on the other. side of the border, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

I had asked on the floor of the (National) Assembly that everything that this government does secretly and through the back door be presented to the representatives of the people. The government should tell us what its policy is, he said, referring to Pakistan’s role in negotiating the peace deal between the Afghan Taliban and the United States.

Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist on whom the United States has placed a bounty of $ 10 million, has been sentenced to 36 years in prison in five terrorist financing cases. His sentence is running at the same time.

JuD led by Saeed is the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) front organization responsible for the 2008 Bombay attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Treasury Department has named Saeed a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. It was listed in UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Global Terrorist Financing is helping to push Pakistan to take action against terrorists roaming free in Pakistan and using its territory to carry out attacks in India. -PTI

