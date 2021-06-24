Social media users compare Akshay Kumar to PM Khan





Social media users compare an old statement by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to recent statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the rise in sexual violence against women.

In one of his previous interviews, Akshay Kumar had said that all men are inherently lustful. His comments had come during the release of his film, Shaukeens. Responding to a question, the Bollywood actor said, “There is no man who is not lewd. When a man looks at a woman, his imagination is doomed to run wild. a man is composed in such a way that he stares at a woman. The catch is the way he behaves with the woman. Anyone who disagrees with that and says it depends on the prospect is trying to again to hide his desire because it is socially unacceptable to think free.

His statements resurfaced as Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked debate over whether the victims should be blamed for sexual abuse or whether the blame lies entirely with the perpetrators.

Akshay Kumars’ statement forced people to make a comparison between their statements.

Read more: Pakistan opposes misinformation caused by Prime Minister Khans HBO interview

In his last interview, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that exposing young men to explicit sexual content increases temptation in society. He said that among young men in conservative societies, women’s clothing also plays a role.

According to the Government of Pakistan, her comments on sexual violence against women and attributing it to women’s clothing have been taken out of context. The interview snapshot circulated on social media and became a celebrity cause that sparked an outcry from women and women who criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for being a rape apologist.

According to reports, the 82-minute interview was changed to 15 minutes in which HBO Axios omitted crucial remarks about the rise in sexual violence and Hindutva. Therefore, to counter the negative publicity, the Prime Minister’s Office released an unedited version of the interview.

The unedited version gave viewers an in-depth look at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision on tackling the increase in sexual abuse cases in Pakistan. He said he was not only concerned about sexual abuse against women but also against children.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to his mother and wife Bushra bibi on Women’s Day

In response to a question related to Purdah, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was not just about covering up for women, but rather reducing temptation in society. He said that with the massive amount of sexual content available on the internet for young boys and men, there should be ways to combat this growing temptation.

