Politics
‘State-orchestrated massacre’: Kunal Kamra blows up Prime Minister Modi in NYT video on Covid crisis
My people are dying needlessly. Our government has blood on its hands, Kunal Kamra said in an opinion video for The New York Times.
Indian comedian Kunal Kamra, as he appeared in an opinion video for the New York Times, spoke of the deaths and devastation caused by Covid-19 in the country, lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to failed to control the crisis.
The Mumbai-based comedian, while referring to a speech by Prime Minister Modi where he said India was effectively controlling the coronavirus and saved humanity from tragedy, accused the PM of downplaying the pandemic by lying blatantly ”.
Taking on the central government, the comedian asked: did you know that India was the first country in the world to defeat the coronavirus in January 2021?
Kamra, introducing himself, said: My name is Kunal Kamra. I’m an Indian comedian, and that’s where I stop laughing. At our peak in May, we had 400,000 cases per day and 4,000 deaths per day and experts say those numbers are a gross underestimate. Even now, as the rest of the world reopens, we are still in pain.
My people are dying needlessly. Our government has blood on its hands, Kamra said. No world leader can compete with Modi. He’s running India on a cocktail of bizarre lies and high octane hypocrisy. And my boy, he can act, he added, referring to a recent speech where Prime Minister Modi became moved by tolerating deaths from COVID-19.
The comedian also criticized Kumbh Mela’s organization, Kamra said that in March, the Modi government not only refused to cancel the Kumbh Mela festival, but actually promoted it, adding that he was a gathering of millions and millions of people.
Most of these Hindus went to wash away their past sins, but they should have stayed home and prayed for a better future, he said.
The comedian also strongly criticized the Prime Minister during his rallies during the elections in West Bengal.
The crematoriums were overflowing. Hundreds of bodies washed up in the Ganges. These are suspected deaths from COVID. Corpses found in the river, of people who could not afford a decent place in a crematorium.
Kamra also criticized India’s vaccination campaign at the center, referring to Prime Minister Modis’ statement where he called India the world’s pharmacy. Kamra asked: We have produced over 60 million doses for other countries, but we have not made enough vaccines for ourselves. So what is our government doing about this tragedy?
Criticizing the government for unscientific measures, Kamra said: The Modis Science and Technology Department has commissioned research into how yoga and breathing exercises can help fight COVID. The government dropped flowers from helicopters on doctors in tribute. As a sign of respect. But if you die as a doctor treating a COVID patient, we’ve canceled your life insurance. It’s a sneaky pick-pocketing.
We live in an outright lie, but our government is in control, attacking its critics. Recently, at least two dozen people were arrested for putting up posters criticizing the government’s vaccine policy. The government even asked Twitter to block some of these tweets that were critical to its COVID policies.
“The police file FIRs against doctors who have posted calls for oxygen on social networks.
Speaking about her own family, Kamra said: I am the privileged 1%. My parents and I had COVID, and my dad was lucky enough to have an intensive care bed for 14 days. Hundreds of thousands of Indians are not so fortunate. Ordinary people and our frontline workers literally keep us alive. If we survive this pandemic, it is thanks to them.
Even I, as a comedian, find it hard to satire this nonsense. This is a state-orchestrated COVID massacre, and I am outraged and heartbroken. And that’s all I have to say, Kamra said before concluding, And you know what? You elect a joker, expect a fucking circus.
