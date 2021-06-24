China’s education crackdown teaches online tutors a hard lesson

SHANGHAI – China is tightening the screws on extracurricular education operators accused of stepping up already fierce competition among students and increasing financial burdens on parents.

If implemented, stricter regulations, including requirements for the involvement of the Communist Party of China, could affect a range of investors who have invested money in the sector, including Alibaba Group Holding and the Japanese group SoftBank.

The Education Department said this month that an agency would be created to monitor nearly half a million tutoring services that provide extracurricular classes to children in kindergarten to grade 12.

The agency’s tasks will include developing regulations to oversee course structures, pricing and teacher recruitment. He will also guide operators in creating a Communist Party section within their organizations – a common practice in China to ensure the ruling party’s grip on all facets of society.

“For some time now, the proliferation of tutoring services serving compulsory primary and secondary education [market] has become unruly to the point of becoming a stubborn disease, ”the People’s Daily of China wrote in an editorial on June 16. “At the end of the day, no one should turn an area of ​​consciousness into a lucrative industry.

Beijing’s antitrust regulator last month fined two major online education institutions 2.5 million yuan ($ 390,000), Tencent-backed Yuanfudao and Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang, for offenses such as falsification of teacher’s credentials and misleading advertisements. Operators have been criticized for exploiting parents and students’ fixation on better exam results.

The crackdown is hanging over tech-focused education stocks, which attracted 106 billion yuan in investment last year, according to Beijing-based iResearch Global. The edtech industry has been a big beneficiary of the shift to e-learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York-listed Gautu Techedu (formerly GSX Techedu) closed at $ 13.36 on Tuesday, down 30% from its monthly high of $ 19.05. Shares of the Beijing-based company fell $ 142.70 in January as the government weighed tighter regulations on the industry.

In a March report, iResearch Global estimated the size of the online education sector by confirmed revenues alone at 257.3 billion yuan in 2020, up from 78.7 billion yuan in 2016. By leveraging metrics COVID-19-induced lockdown and social distancing, some 84,000 new operators entered the market last year, an 8% increase from 2019, according to business research portal Qcc.com .

The rampant growth has boosted companies like Zuoyebang, which raised $ 1.6 billion in December from investors including SoftBank’s Vision Fund 1.

The new oversight agency will bring clarity and regulation to what has been a “renegade” industry, UK analyst David Bicknell at GlobalData told Nikkei Asia. “But there will be collateral damage to the financial plans of major Chinese edtech players, whose listing plans will now be suspended, probably for the remainder of 2021,” Bicknell said.

He added that Yuanfudao, Zuoyebang and VIPKid, whose investors include Tencent and Sequoia Capital, are among the companies that may have to wait until 2022 to go public, after greater clarity emerges.

It’s an additional headache for some of China’s biggest tech groups, which already face a series of restrictions on other core businesses. Fines were recently imposed on fintech operators, including Ant Group, Alibaba’s financial arm, and Tencent, over concerns that the government had grown too powerful and created systemic risks.

The crackdown appears to have the direct support of President Xi Jinping. He called on lawmakers in March to build a balanced public education system that meets people’s needs.

Xi’s government is struggling to stop the fall in the birth rate even after abandoning the one-child policy in 2016. Beijing said last month that it would support couples who wish to have a third child, but to many parents say that the high cost of living and intense societal competition are the main deterrents to having more children.

Ahead of the announcement of the new tutoring rules, Beijing last month released regulations aimed at preventing profits in compulsory education and curbing what it sees as excessive private tutoring.

Stricter rules will impact operator revenues and investor appetites, and could lead to faster industry consolidation, FitchRatings said in a June 17 report.

Some parents think it is unfair to blame the operators, instead condemning China’s high-pressure education system, which generates demand for additional classes. “I want my daughter to take classes in the summer as a preparation before starting high school in the fall,” said Gong Ru, a 12-year-old mother in Shanghai. “It won’t be easy for her.

Others are grateful for the wide array of affordable online and offline education options. Ni Tao and his wife enrolled their 5-year-old son in online math classes “for fun” to overcome the pandemic last year. “Since registrations are massive, whether online or in person, edtech players are effectively reducing the price per tutor by taking advantage of economies of scale,” Ni said.

A recent report from China Education Daily found that 92% of some 4,000 parents surveyed enrolled their children in extracurricular classes, more than half of them spending at least 10,000 yuan a year.

Parents like Ni have said if the crackdown is strictly enforced, it could cause operators to raise prices to comply with stricter governance rules, forcing private guardians into hiding due to the overwhelming demand.

Not all operators will be harmed by the new rules. Operators who offer diversified products focused on higher education and vocational training can benefit from this. Citi Research retained its “buy” rating on New Oriental Education & Tech Group in a June 11 note, citing a strong brand portfolio that includes training in English and other foreign languages, as well as test preparation abroad.

But for most companies in the industry, the brakes provide an unwanted and potentially costly lesson about Beijing’s new tech priorities. “For fintech, read edtech, except edtech is perhaps even more critical for the future of China,” said Bicknell of GlobalData. “China wants its edtech companies to prosper, but it also wants them to follow the party line.”