OPINION: Understanding the Chinese Communist Party at 100

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which turns 100 on July 1, is preparing to celebrate its centenary with a series of flagship events. The CCP has made a significant contribution to shaping China, and on this basis, China hopes to guide the future of the world over the next decade and beyond.

Analyzes of the future trajectory of CPCs generally consider three aspects: its transition to democracy, its fragility that can lead to a chaotic implosion, and its authoritarian resilience. This third path is also the story of how the CCP has changed its ideology and changed its functioning over many years, leading China to become as powerful as it is today.

Modification of the composition:

The CCP is the longest surviving Communist Party and a massive apparatus that not only survived all projections of its collapse, but also prospered and reformed to adapt to changing times and circumstances. As a result, it is very different today from the less than 20 members who gathered to form the party in Shanghai in July 1911. The CPC is 91.8 million strong and has an annual growth rate of 20 percent. hundred, a constant figure since 2008, when China began to see itself and to project itself as a world power following two events; the Beijing Olympics and the global economic downturn. This growth in membership is in the younger cohort (under 35) and testifies to the fact that the party does not age, is not more jaded or outdated in its relations with Chinese society.

It can be considered a real success to start this analysis. How he does it and what mistakes he avoided that similar organizations made are worth investigating among the reasons for his success.

Structurally, the CPC is also different. More than 51 percent of party members are graduates, overtaking peasants and laborers who make up nearly 35 percent of the membership. Thus, the CCP today is more urban and middle class than it has ever been in its history. However, it also reflects Chinese society, which in itself is a middle-class consumer society, primarily located in and around more than 200 major Chinese cities and beyond.

Ideology and organization

Ideology and organization are the two key variables that have held the mammoth party together for the longest period of time. Ideologically, the party works on the basis of the main contradiction or the central problem facing Chinese society. In 1981, the party identified that the means of production were not adequate to meet the demands of the peoples. Thus, he paved the way for the so-called socialist market economy in China, and he got the strongest momentum after Deng Xiaoping’s famous southern tour in 1992. However, in the last part, he got also resulted in income and regional inequalities, environmental damage, corruption, popular protests in all provinces and other challenges. Thus, in 2017 at the 19e CPC Congress, there has been a review after 36 years, and the new contradiction would be between unbalanced and inadequate development and the ever-increasing needs of the people for a better life. This should focus on quality of life issues, increase domestic consumption, increase wages, among others.

As an organization, the CCP has sub-branches in various forms and they number more than five thousand. In addition to the politburo and the Central Military Commission, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the United Front Labor Department (UFWD) have become the most important party organization over the past decade. CCDI deals with corruption cases and was headed for several years by Wang Qishan, a trusted ally of Xis. The UFWD plays an important underground role in monitoring ideology and social thinking on issues such as politics, society, religion, and stability at home and abroad on many levels. In addition to this, the central party school keeps the ideology together by studying the situation at home and abroad and creating documents for the leadership to consider. For example, the reflection on the new main contradiction would most likely have its origin in the party school.

An important characteristic of CPC is its ubiquity. It is practically present everywhere, in factories, the army, social organizations, private companies, academic institutions and in all the other organizations that matter. The party started the process of having committees in private organizations in 2007-08 and to date it is present in more than 70 percent of Chinese private organizations.

Sources of power and legitimacy

The party’s relations with the people, its legitimacy and the social contract under which it obtains this legitimacy have always been scrutinized. The CPC is not a monolith as the media comments claim. The party has extensive internal debates on how to plan for the economic future, welfare, regional inequalities, the environment, quality of life and other issues. What the CCP doesn’t like, however, is that the leadership’s criticism is made public.

The big lesson the party learned from Tiananmen 1989 was that party unity is vital for its centrality. This is why he is keen to manage the debates internally and to present a unique external point of view. This is also why he preferred to eliminate someone like Bo Xilai, who was the party secretary in Chongqing and who was sacked and arrested in 2012 for corruption and abuse of power. His corrupt and cruel ways of governing might perhaps have been overlooked, but not his campaigns to reach the pinnacle of power.

Fight against corruption and rise to power of Xi Jinping

The CPC considers all forms of corruption to be an existential threat. Premier Wen Jiabao delivered a speech to this effect and which has become the mandate of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign since 2013. What he has also done in parallel has been to reduce the relative power of other factions and who paved the way for Xi Jinping’s eventual rise as supreme leader. Xi got rid of the collective leadership system and centralized more and more power within himself, even reducing the authority of Premier Li Keqiang as in economic matters. Xi earned the nickname President of Everything after becoming chairman of at least 16 crucial commissions and committees.

Xi sees himself not only as a leader of the fifth generation, but as someone who will leave a lasting impact on the future of the party. While the first 30 years of the PRC were under the shadow of Mao, the next under the shadow of Deng Xiaoping, Xi has set himself the goal of having an impact on China’s politics and policies in all possible areas leading up to the PRC’s centenary in 2049. In this sense, the million dollar question is whether Xi will continue to be in power beyond 2024, which seems increasingly possible today. hui. If that happens, the next generation of leaders like Hu Chunhua and Chen Miner could possibly lose.

Dark sides of power

There are of course several dark sides to the power of the CCP. It has renounced any semblance of liberal order and it reigns absolutely brutally in its minority provinces. What is happening in Xinjiang is now fairly well known as it has extended its surveillance even into the digital realm. Minorities must install state-approved apps and their physical movements are effectively tracked. Ramzan’s fasting ban is real, as is the policy that leads to the suppression of the Uyghur language. The existence of re-education camps or collective prisons across Xinjiang has been proven beyond any doubt and Uyghurs in exile have argued that those who speak about these issues abroad have seen their families disappear without a trace. .

More importantly, there are signs that these policies could come to Tibet if some of the recent information in Chinese media were to be treated as clues. For China, the dispute in Xinjiang was easier to frame in the aftermath of September 11. On the other hand, in Tibet, his holiness the Dalai Lama and the party’s obsession with deciding the question of succession are a source of struggle which can only intensify.

For other Han Chinese, too, life has not been easy under surveillance. The Great Firewall keeps an eye on its search patterns and there have been instances where party officials have knocked on doors to check on an individual’s welfare if their search history included prohibited terms like Tiananmen massacre or related to corruption by the central committee and the like. Several student leaders, outspoken artists, economists, lawyers, women’s rights activists and businessmen have had their wings cut in recent years. China also broke promises made in Hong Kong in 1997.

As the Party begins its celebrations, it is also showing its steadfastness in controlling any voices that do not speak the Party’s authorized version of the truth. Xi Jinping called such behavior historic nihilism. Recently two million online posts were deleted for harmful story discussions. China’s Cyber ​​Security Administration (CAC) is responsible for monitoring the Internet for such messages. The criteria for judging historical nihilism include attacks on the party leadership, slander of heroes, and vilification of Chinese culture.

As the party turns 100 and celebrates its achievement in transforming China into a moderately prosperous society, the world faces a contradiction about China. China today is more powerful and yet more precarious. This insecurity drives its actions at the borders, in the South China Sea and in the trade war and in wolf war diplomacy. China also wants the world to recognize its power and status, but that won’t happen if it continues to behave the way it recently did in Bangladesh, saying which choices were good or bad for Bangladesh. This form of hyper-nationalism may suit the party at home, but it is sure to cause more trouble abroad.

The author is Associate Professor of International Relations and Chinese Studies at the Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, Jindal Global University.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of LA SEMAINE.