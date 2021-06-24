Prime Minister Modi urged JK leaders to participate in demarcation and elections after process is complete: Altaf Bukhari









ANI |

Update: June 24, 2021 8:03 PM IS

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the meeting of political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir that the process of electing the assembly will begin at the end of the delimitation process, the delimitation process said on Thursday. leader of the Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari.

Bukhari told the media that the talks went off in a “good atmosphere”.

He said the prime minister urged the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the delimitation process.

Jammu and Kashmir Party leader Apni said the prime minister also told the meeting that the government is determined to restore the state.

“The Prime Minister has heard our problems from all the leaders. He said the electoral process will begin when the delineation process is completed. The Prime Minister called on everyone to participate in the delimitation process. We were assured that this was the road map to the elections. The minister also declared that we are determined to restore the state, ”he said.

The meeting started around 3 p.m. and brought together 14 prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the first high-level interaction between the Center and predominantly Kashmiri political leaders since August 5, 2019, when the Center revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state was divided into two Union territories.

Among the leaders who attended the meeting were Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir from Congress; Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference; Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Altaf Bukhari of the JK Apni Party; Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta from BJP; MY Tarigami from CPI (M); Professor Bheem Singh of the National Panthers Party; and Sajad Gani Lone from the Peoples’ Conference.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Interior Minister also attended the meeting. (ANI)







