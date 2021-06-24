Jokowi received an open letter from the former pilot of Merpati Airlines, here is the content





DRAWING. A number of former PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero) employees have taken legal action in Surabaya District Court in East Java on Wednesday 11/14/2018. BETWEEN PHOTO / Zabur Karuru / HP.

Journalist: Ahmad February | Editor: Ahmad February KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA.For six years, the fate of thousands of ex-employees of PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (MNA) has not been confirmed. Problems related to the exercise of normative rights in the form of severance pay and pensions have not yet encountered a glimmer of hope. Thus, the president of the Association of ex-Merpati pilots (PPEM), Capt. Anthony Ajawaila has sent an open letter to President Joko Widodo. The content asks for help in getting the issue of severance pay for ex-Merpati employees immediately resolved. Anthony explained that the normative rights of thousands of former MNA employees had not been respected. This is a second installment of severance pay for 1,233 employees for a total amount of Rp 318.17 billion. As well as the value of pension rights in the form of solvency (MNA Pension Fund in Liquidation) of 1,744 retirees, amounting to Rp. 94.88 billion. We have made various efforts since 2016. But so far there is no certainty when the severance pay will be paid. The non-payment of severance pay is a problem in the family of every employee. From the divorce, sick children, dropping out of school, change of profession to become a motorcycle taxi driver, mason. “Every week, we learn the news of the death of our colleague, a former employee of the deputy,” he explained, in a statement received by Kontan.co.id, Thursday (24/6). The PPEM also said that if the MNA were to be closed or liquidated, the former employees would be powerless to prevent it. However, the MNA as a state-owned enterprise (BUMN) is not negligent in its obligation to respect the rights of its former employees. Previously, employees, including pilots, had made various efforts to claim these normative rights. Not having received a salary from December 2013, they carried out protests until 2016, the government through the PT. Asset Management Company (PPA) has implemented a staff restructuring program in the form of collective redundancies. With severance pay staggered in two stages. Indeed, labor regulations do not allow severance pay in several installments. But in reality, in various ways and without the employees understanding it, there was severance pay paid in two installments. The first installment of severance pay is 50%. Meanwhile, the Phase II severance payout was issued in the form of an Acknowledgment Letter (SPU), which was due to be repaid in December 2018. The promise to pay the severance pay for phase II never came true. Even without being understood by employees, one of MNA’s creditors, PT. Parewa Catering has filed a PKPU against MNA. The PKPU process was deployed at the Surabaya Commercial Court, in November 2018, the amicable approval decision was accepted. Everything in the form of debt, including the employee SSPU, is included in the approval which should be renewed or there will be certainty of payment marked by the issuance of an MNA Flight Permit (AOC). The problem is that the resolution of the probate process is unclear as MNA investors who support PKPU went to jail for fraud and the Flight Permit (AOC) was never issued. As long as the flight permit is not issued, the execution of the decision of the Surabaya Commercial Court will never be carried out. Thus, it is not known when the severance pay for phase II will be paid. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Ahmad Febrian

Publisher: Ahmad Febrian

