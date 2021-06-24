Turkey welcomes tourists and wants to recoup their losses | World news

MEHMET GUZEL and ZEYNE PBILGIN SOYAP communication
Antalya, Turkey (AP) At the Ananas Hotel on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, rooms were cleaned and regrouped as staff prepared to welcome Russian tourists after nearly 20 months of pandemic closure. It was full and the lounge chair is gone.
Hotels in Turkey’s popular Antalya region are set to reopen after Moscow announced it would lift restrictions on flights to Turkey. Tourism officials hope their sector, a key part of Turkey’s economy, can now recoup some of its losses.
We have been closed for about 20 months and are very happy with the lifting of flight restrictions by Russia, said Murato Ozbalat, general manager of the Ananas hotel in the resort town of Alanya. He said Russians made up around 80% of his guests. “The further phasing out of restrictions from Europe gives us hope for the remainder of the 2021 season.”
Many Turkish businesses suffered during the pandemic, but the tourism industry collapsed. In 2019, it attracted $ 34.5 billion and nearly 52 million visitors. According to the Tourism Ministry, visitors fell 69% and revenues fell to around $ 12 billion in 2020.
“We have been inactive for a year… talking about the industry,” said Hammit Cook of the Turkish Association of Travel Agencies. “We have lost over $ 20 billion.
Turkey depends on income from tourism for its foreign exchange needs during a period of double-digit inflation and currency depreciation exacerbated by the pandemic.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that this season is important.
“We will make tourism professionals available at least in the second half of the 2021 season,” he opened a hotel in Antalya on Saturday. We aim to win a bigger share of the tourist pie, regain the loss.
Renata Marzan, a German woman who spends her vacation at a resort known for its ancient ruins overlooking the beach, said he was well aware that Turkey needed visitors.
“I think the easing of travel restrictions in Turkey was quite late,” she said after bathing with a traditional scrub in the hotel’s Turkish hammam. “If you want to relax the (travel) restrictions on other countries… Turkey should not be ruled out, because people here also urgently need visitors like us, otherwise the country will collapse. “
The spring peak of COVID-19 in Turkey issued a travel warning when daily infections hit a record 63,000. Britain and France put Turkey on the red list, demanded that tourists be handed over in quarantine and Russia suspended flights in April.
For fear of missing another season, the government has started to exclude tourists from what is called the “total blockade” of the Turks.
Tourism workers prioritized vaccination, and the tourism ministry shared a promotional video of masked staff saying “I enjoyed it and got vaccinated.” The video was removed after public protests on social media, and some said Turks were subordinate to foreign visitors.
Some countries have reassessed travel warnings this month, with daily infections falling to 5,645 on average over a seven-day period. France and Germany have removed Turkey from the high-risk list and Russia resumed flights on Tuesday, a Turkish TV station reported the first Russian landing live.
The industry also wants the UK, Turkey’s third largest tourist market, to remove the country from the Red List.
Turkish Civil Aviation updated its requirements on June 21, with PCR testing within 72 hours of arrival for travelers who have not been fully vaccinated or who do not show evidence of recovery from COVID- 19. He said it must be negative.
Another German tourist, Jens Brauer, said he felt safe in Turkey. “They do a lot at the hotel (from a security point of view) including keeping a safe distance and wearing masks,” he said.
However, reaching out to foreign tourists to Turkey can pose a risk to locals. Hospitalizations and deaths have declined and vaccinations are on the rise, but only 17% of the population is fully vaccinated. Tourists from countries where more contagious variants are endemic can affect Turkey. In Russia, daily infections are on the rise and vaccinations are low.
Zeynep Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Contributions by Robert Badendieck from Istanbul and Suzan Fraser from Ankara.
