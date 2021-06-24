Politics
China ‘all in’ on its own brand of crypto
China is in fact fully engaged in digital currencies and blockchain technology, but only its brand that it can control, General Partner Andreessen Horowitz Katie haun told CNBC on Thursday.
The Chinese government’s five-year plan developed earlier this year for the blockchain first mentioned, which is the decentralized digital ledger technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.
“China is actually all about crypto. Make no mistake about it,” Haun said on “Squawk Box,” despite his latest crackdown on bitcoin mining and crypto services.
However, she pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials “have all focused on their brand of crypto, which is a closed authorization system. A bit at odds with the open and decentralized protocols that we see as the future of the crypto system. “
China’s most recent actions to restrict bitcoin mining in the country and pressure financial services companies not to provide crypto-related services have weighed on sentiment in markets cryptography.
Bitcoin fell below $ 30,000 on Tuesday and, at some point even further, briefly lost all of its gains in 2021. The world’s largest cryptocurrency rallied somewhat, trading close to of $ 34,000 Thursday.
This is not the first time that China has imposed restrictions on bitcoin, Haun noted. In 2017, the country decided to shut down local crypto exchanges, forcing them to move overseas. It did not end the influence of Chinese bitcoin traders, however.
China has also long been home to more than half of the world’s bitcoin mining capacity; the so-called miners use powerful computers to verify transactions on the blockchain network and are rewarded for their efforts with bitcoin.
The fact that China is now stepping up its crackdown, Haun said, ultimately reflects “the power of open decentralized crypto like bitcoin, because we’ve seen this happen before.”
“So I think China is going deep into crypto and that’s a big opening for western companies, and the United States included, to lean into,” she said.
Haun’s appearance on CNBC came shortly after Andreessen Horowitz announced the launch of a $ 2.2 billion cryptocurrency-focused fund.
The well-known Silicon Valley venture capital firm has been involved in the digital asset industry for years, launching its first dedicated fund in 2018, even as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies withered during the so called “crypto winter”. Haun, also a former Justice Department attorney, and Chris Dixon, who founded and ran two start-ups, are in charge of Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto group.
Andreessen Horowitz was also the largest outside investor in Coinbase at the time of the crypto exchange’s direct listing in April. Haun is a member of the board of directors of Coinbase.
Bitcoin’s all-time high of nearly $ 65,000 came on the same day Coinbase made public debut. That day, April 14, was also when Coinbase hit its intraday high of $ 429.54 per share.
Cryptocurrency and Coinbase stocks are currently well below these levels. Coinbase was trading at nearly $ 228 per share on Thursday.
