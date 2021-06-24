Burnley schoolboy (seven) calls on Boris Johnson to install life-saving equipment in every school in the UK





The letter is from Alfie Smith (seven) who will ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to install a defibrillator in every school in the country. Alfie has already raised 300 to buy a defib for his school, Brunshaw Primary, and, when he realized how vital machines are, he felt it was important that every school had one. And it was then that he had the idea to write to the Prime Minister. Motivated to start fundraising after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the soccer field during the Euro 2021 game between Denmark and Finland, Alfie challenged himself to walk or cycle a mile per day to raise funds. And it will travel 29 miles to represent the age of the player. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> Alfie Smith calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to install defibrillators in all UK schools Although he didn’t see the game, Alfie started asking questions about what happened to the player when he heard adults talking about the incident when Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest just before half-time, received CPR before being rushed to hospital. When his family explained what defibrillators were, he said he wanted to help buy one for school because he wanted to keep his friends safe. No stranger to fundraising, Alfie raised the grand total of 1,200 for local food banks during the lockdown when he heard that many vulnerable children were hungry. Just last week, Alfie received a special community champion award from the Morrison store in Todmorden where he and his family did all of the food shopping for the project. Organizations that benefited from a mix of food and cash donations from Alfie were: St Matthew’s and St Stephen’s Churches at Burnley Charter House Resource Center in Morse Street, Burnley, Burnley Community Kitchen and Todmorden Foodbank. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> Caring Alfie plans to walk or cycle a mile a day until he reaches 29 miles, in honor of Christian Eriksen’s age, to raise money for a defibrillator for his school Impressed by Alfie’s efforts, Unite North West 64, where her grandfather works, donated 200 which Alfie spent to purchase 200 Easter eggs for the Burnley Community Kitchen Easter Appeal. Clarets fan Alfie received a congratulatory letter from his favorite club and a personal thank you letter from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjr thanking him for his “incredible efforts”. And a “well done” message from Manchester United player and England striker Marcus Rashford made Alfie’s day. The player, who received an MBE for a campaign he led to urge the government to expand its offer of free school meals, responded to a tweet posted by Lauren. He retweeted a photo of Alfie handing out 200 Easter Eggs to Burnley Community Kitchen with the slogan “Bless it, thumbs up Alfie”. To donate to Alfie’s fund, please click on HERE

