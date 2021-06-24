PM Modi talks about violence in video games, is that bad news for BGMI fans?





Battlegrounds Mobile India does not yet have a release date in India. The PUBG Mobile alternative is available for download in Early Access through the Google Play Store. Krafton, the developer, has yet to make the game available on the Apple App Store. We can expect a formal announcement on the official release of the game very soon. However, dark clouds began to hang over BGMI ahead of its release. Recently, several ministers wrote to the Prime Minister demanding a ban on the PUBG Mobile alternative, citing data security concerns. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ comment to the 2021 Toycathon could add to Krafton’s problems ahead of releasing BGMI in India. During the Toycathon 2021, the PM said that most of the online / digital games available in the market today are not based on Indian values ​​or concept. These games promote violence and are also a cause of mental stress. PMO Indias tweet made no mention of BGMI. However, based on recent developments ahead of the Prime Minister’s tweet on June 24, this could be a cause for concern for Krafton. , Mental Stress Violence: PM arenarendramodi PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 24, 2021 In the recent past, ministers demanded a ban on BGMI. Former Union Minister and current Member of Parliament for Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Erin first wrote a letter to the Prime Minister calling for a ban on BGMI. The minister said that BGMI is a Chinese deception and a threat to the privacy and security of Indian citizens. Another Member of Parliament, Abhishek Singhvi, tweeted that the release of the games was Tencents’ return to India. That’s not all. Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT General Secretary, wrote to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Communications, Electronics and Informatics, urging him to stop publishing BGMI. To add to the problem, another report claimed that Krafton was sending data from BGMI to Beijing servers in China. The developers later admitted to this data sharing, but said it was a flaw, and for now a new update has been rolled out to the game that has stopped all sort of data sharing. data with any Chinese server. The debacle can be potentially problematic for Krafton with Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game was banned in its previous PUBG Mobile form after the Indian government removed more than 250 apps from Indian cyberspace citing their links to Chinese data servers and highlighting them as avenues that could compromise overall security and l national interest of the country. Can the government stop BGMI from coming out in India? The short and straightforward answer to this question is no. According to a recent report, developers do not need approval from government authorities to launch a game in India. The Home Office (MHA) and MEITY can take an appeal to ban a game or app if it does not comply with the country’s rules and regulations. Krafton has made announcements of compliance with local regulations. The recent data-sharing debacle, however, could put it under the scanner. Thanks for reading until the end of this article. For more informative and exclusive technological content, visit our Facebook page







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos