China in search of global climate leadership

Climate change is a major challenge for global governance and human survival. Yet, due to the exorbitant cost of reducing carbon emissions, few powers have shown political and economic leadership until recently, when a number of large carbon emitters like the United States, China, the European Union, Japan and South Korea have announced their carbon neutrality commitments. The European Union first committed to carbon neutrality, which could have prompted others to follow suit.

China is the world’s largest carbon emitter, accounting for around 28% of global emissions. Beijing has been in defensive mode since the Copenhagen Climate Summit in 2009, when it came under increasing international scrutiny and pressure for its rapidly growing greenhouse gas emissions. China and the United States, the latter being the world’s second largest emitter, have long used the inaction of others as an excuse not to cap their own domestic emissions.

But since President Xi Jinping came to power, due to the urgency of the global climate crisis and China’s domestic pollution situation, the country has started to think about aggressive mitigation commitments and sought to cooperate with the United States.

At the Paris climate summit in 2015, China pledged to peak its emissions by 2030, moving away from its ten-year insistence on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities used by China and many developing countries to negotiate exemptions from quantitative emission reduction obligations. Xi visited the United States in September 2015 and signed a joint declaration on climate change with then-US President Barack Obama to forge consensus before traveling to Paris.

Such cooperation has been disrupted by the Trump administrations suppressing climate science and abandoning climate action. In 2021, Xi resumed climate cooperation by attending a virtual climate change summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, after the President’s special climate envoy John Kerry met his counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Shanghai. This collaboration could open a bilateral dialogue to formulate concrete actions between the two countries, which bodes well for the United Nations climate summit in November 2021 in Glasgow.

With rising emissions, China is still not ready to assume global leadership on climate. Yet key leaders see China’s high-level commitments as an effective tool to demonstrate that China is a country. great responsible power (fu ze ren da guo) that one day can assume world leadership. President Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, called on China to lead the reform of the global governance system and transform institutions and standards to reflect Beijing’s values ​​and priorities. China understands that its acceptance of international environmental standards and its support for the Paris Agreement can strengthen its soft power.

China’s climate cooperation with the United States, the European Union and other powers is essential for the country to improve its image and, potentially, to seek long-term international influence or leadership.

China does not highlight mitigation commitments in its engagement with developing countries in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere. China is also not trying to pressure other developing countries to make carbon neutral commitments.

China’s most important map for Third World diplomacy is its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which emphasizes large-scale infrastructure building, financial cooperation and trade facilitation. When the BRI is combined with China’s climate effort, more investment will be directed to infrastructure related to climate change adaptation and mitigation, including water supply, public health facilities. , coastal protection and renewable energy production.

Due to concerns about its growing emissions and coal-dominated energy structure, many doubt China’s ability to be a global climate leader. But China has gradually taken the lead in developing renewable energy and carbon trading. China is a global leader in renewable energy production and related equipment manufacturing, with its share in the global production of wind turbines and solar panels amounting to 45 and 72 percent, respectively.

From 201020, the installed wind capacity in China increased nine-fold, from 31 to 280 GW, while from 201520, solar capacity increased six-fold, from 42 to 250 GW. The costs of solar, wind and battery storage have decreased significantly since 2010 and are expected to continue to decline for the foreseeable future. It is therefore realistic that China will continue to replace coal-fired power plants with large-scale renewable energy projects. The BRI strategy encourages Chinese companies to install renewable energy facilities in developing countries.

China is expected to spend more on research and development of clean energy and other green technologies in the future. It is estimated that the country’s carbon neutrality plan requires $ 15 trillion in investment over the next 30 years.

Over the years, China has gained tremendous know-how and income by participating in the Clean development mechanism, a United Nations emissions trading system that allows an industrialized country with an emissions reduction commitment under the Kyoto Protocol to implement an emissions reduction project in developing countries. development.

In addition, China will launch a national carbon exchange market in Shanghai by June 2021. This will help China take a leading role in global carbon trading and fund a much-needed part of its quest for global climate leadership. Eventually, China could welcome foreign players, especially American and European, to exchange carbon reduction credits on this platform.

For a long time, the great powers have used the inaction of others as an excuse not to cap their own national emissions. Today, in pursuit of global influence and leadership, the great powers are raising self-imposed mitigation goals to demonstrate international responsibility and soft power. On the one hand, China and Western countries will continue to be competitive in renewable energy and other green technology sectors, while on the other hand, they may need to cooperate, or at least reach consensus, on the main mitigation and adaptation imperatives to control emissions and save the planet.

Chen Gang is Deputy Director and Principal Investigator at the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore.