



Could we ever have imagined a 4 month cricket tournament? Well he did. The sixth edition of the prestigious Pakistan Super League (PSL) began in February 2021 in Karachi and was suspended in March 2021 after 14 games due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, with seven people including six players tested positive for the virus. After a postponement of more than 3 months, PSL 6 resumed on June 9, 2021, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) General Manager Wasim Khan said in a statement that there was a consensus between the PCB and the franchises that it was imperative to complete the remaining matches in 2021 so that we have a clean 2022 for PSL (season) 7. He added that our priority was always to deliver the full tournament to Pakistan. However, due to extenuating circumstances, we had to change our reasoning for the remaining matches. After 19 exciting matches at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, including sixteen league games and three playoff games, the two finalists of the 6th edition of PSL are decided. The 2021 PSL final will be played on June 24 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, at the same stadium in Abu Dhabi. Multan Sultans’ journey in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been a roller coaster ride, being at the bottom of the points table during the Karachi stage of the tournament, to come up and be the first team in the tournament. final, beating arguably the best team and the best of the table Islamabad United in the first qualifier of the qualifiers. Multan Sultans, who played five games in the Karachi game, only managed to win one, while in the five games they played in the Abu Dhabi game of the tournament, they won four. out of five, which was a pretty impressive turnaround. The main contributors to this astonishing turnaround were Shahnawaz Dahani (top wicket-taker in PSL 6), Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (second-best scorer in PSL6) and Sohaib Maqsood (third-best scorer in PSL 6). . On top of that, their renowned veteran T-20 players like Imran Tahir, Rilee Rossouw and Sohail Tanvir have also made invaluable contributions. The second finalists, Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand, had an average group stage in the tournament. They finished with 10 points with 5 wins in 10 games, based on the run rate, Peshawar Zalmi finished in third place in the group stage. However, they peaked at the right time and ended up beating the Karachi Kings in the opening playoffs. They kept that momentum going and beat Islamabad United in the second knockout game of the playoffs. Peshawar Zalmi played as a team, with each of his players contributing to his victories. Players like Wahab Riaz (second-biggest wicket-taker in PSL 6), Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif helped bring their team to the playoffs. Then came Hazratullah Zazai, who took Peshawar Zalmi to the final. Hazratullah Zazai played two dazzling sets, one against the Karachi Kings and the next against Islamabad United, winning two Man of the Match trophies thanks to his brutal hitting performances. With this continued momentum, Peshawar Zalmi hopes to win the final which will be played on June 24 against Multan Sultans. Whoever wins the silverware this year, the final should be enticing and exhilarating. The weather is going to be hot and humid as usual, the pitch is going to be slower, but we can expect the players to get used to the conditions by now so we can expect a high scoring thriller. Both teams are quite likely to go with the same eleven players they fielded in the last playoff games, the eleven likely players from both teams are: Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Muhammad Rizwan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz DahaniPeshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Rovuther, Sherfane Buttane Buttane Buttane Buttane Buttane Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad ImranSky247.Net, a brand that is making a name in the sports world, are the proud sponsors of the sixth edition of the 2021 Pakistan Super Leagues season. This sponsorship is another big step for Sky247 as part of the marketing strategy, which includes other recent sponsorships like Abu Dhabi t10 powered by Sky247.net, Sky247.net Abu Dhabi ODI Series, Emirates D20 and Pakistan’s T20I series. against South Africa. You can watch the Pakistan Super League 6 live action at: https://wlskyinfopartners.adsrv.eacdn.com/C.ashx?btag=a_640b_112c_&affid=4&siteid=640&adid=112&c=

Disclaimer: Content produced by Sky247

